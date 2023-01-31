ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Has Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Ended The Malik Willis Debate For Good After Just 1 Season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback draft class was touted as the worst group in years and maybe the worst group of the 21st century. The Steelers did a masterful job of disguising their intent to pick the former Pitt Panther and were tied closely to Malik Willis from the moment he started climbing draft charts after an amazing pro day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What Packers Positons are Already Settled?

Every offseason, countless articles are written and podcasts are recorded about the Packers positions of need. This year everyone seems to come down to defensive tackle, tight end, and safety. Not much is written or discussed about what positions the Packers have the least need in. Which spots are set? What position would be most surprising for the first-round pick?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen

It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Yardbarker

Three Cardinals who could be affected most by rules changes

With new rules in play, including a pitch timer and a ban on defensive shifts, MLB hitters should be more productive in 2023. The goals are to speed up the pace of play, make the game more exciting and to showcase the athletic abilities of the league's stars. Not everyone will benefit, though, especially pitchers, who must speed up their time between pitches and be tactical when attempting pickoffs.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Have a Secret Weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their weeklong journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP Quarterback, its future Hall of Fame Head Coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”

The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy