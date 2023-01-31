ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Man gets 10 years for trafficking, distributing meth in Horry County

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. — A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine charges on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the 15 Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Termario McGee entered the to plea second-offense trafficking and distribution of meth charges after a jury was chosen at the start of his trial in Horry County Circuit Court, the solicitor’s office said in a news release. Because the trafficking charge is considered a violent offense, he is required by law to serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

McGee was among four people arrested on March 25, 2020, as part of a drug investigation at the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites at 601 S. Ocean Blvd.

