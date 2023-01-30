Read full article on original website
Related
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
A mother throws a sharp knife at her 10-year-old daughter in anger. A woman learns a lesson on forgiveness
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. She had just stepped out of the swimming pool. I looked at her back and saw a huge black mark that looked like a big cut that had healed over time.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa
A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video
At least two students assaulted a 9-year-old girl on a bus in Florida and a video captured the incident. Her parents are pressing charges against the school and the boys.
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
Comments / 0