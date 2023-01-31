ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Mount Sinai Store

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago

A lucky gambler who recently bought their Powerball ticket on Long Island is in for quite a payday.

A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing was sold in Mount Sinai, at the Kings convenience store on Nesconset Highway, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Monday’s winning numbers are 1-4-12-36-49 and the Powerball is 5.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

