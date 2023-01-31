FBI searched Biden's former private office in November after his team found classified documents

Read full article on original website
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Keeps Going Up and Up
Biden's approval has risen to 49.1 percent, according to a new poll.
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
Charges against Hunter Biden could be imminent: Report
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
