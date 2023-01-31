ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

A.D. Mitchell
2d ago

anybody out there know something do something do the right thing these are somebody's children somebody's Brothers somebody's nephews fathers these are human beings please please we got to start taking care of each other not tearing each other down prayers to the family bring them home well

A.D. Mitchell
2d ago

please Jesus put your arms around these young men and bring them home please alive and well

New York Post

Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report

Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound. “It’s tragic,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 28 Spokane

3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
WLNS

Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect linked to non-fatal double shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a non-fatal double shooting on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Friday (Jan. 20) at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Grand River, where a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot while driving in a black Dodge Journey by the alleged suspect who was the rear passenger inside of a silver Cadillac with blue tape on the top windshield.
DETROIT, MI
