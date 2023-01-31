Read full article on original website
A.D. Mitchell
2d ago
anybody out there know something do something do the right thing these are somebody's children somebody's Brothers somebody's nephews fathers these are human beings please please we got to start taking care of each other not tearing each other down prayers to the family bring them home well
A.D. Mitchell
2d ago
please Jesus put your arms around these young men and bring them home please alive and well
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report
Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
YAHOO!
Mother in case of 3 missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad....
Bodies found in apartment building believed to be those of 3 Michigan rappers missing almost two weeks, city official says
Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound. “It’s tragic,...
Detroit News
Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy
A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
Detroit News
Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
3 Michigan rappers vanish after Detroit concert canceled, leading mother to fear her son is 'gone'
Law enforcement agencies in the Detroit area are searching Tuesday for three rappers last seen on Jan. 21 when a concert they were scheduled to perform at was canceled.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek suspect linked to non-fatal double shooting on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a non-fatal double shooting on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Friday (Jan. 20) at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Grand River, where a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot while driving in a black Dodge Journey by the alleged suspect who was the rear passenger inside of a silver Cadillac with blue tape on the top windshield.
