Madden NFL 23 gives Sacramento horrible uniforms

There were three uniform options, and the other two weren’t any better. Photo by SACtoday Staff.

Reader suggestions

“Sacramento Senators: red, white, and blue. Sacramento Outlaws: black and yellow. Sacramento Foresters: deep green and brown (my husband’s idea).”

“Sacramento Pioneers & colors should be green & gold. Green for all the trees we have & gold because it was discovered in this area.”

“Name: The Sacramento Capitols. Uniform colors: Navy Blue & Gold.”

“Would it be weird to call the team something like the Sacramento Rivers? Since we are at the confluence of the American and Sacramento? Colors would be blue and dark grey to represent the rivers. Either that or the Sacramento Bees and the colors would be yellow and black, need to make sure it isn’t gold and black or the Saints would be offended.”

. Two things I love are. So, of course I play Madden NFL 23 to satisfy my— even though I weigh 150 lbs soaking wet in real life.The game’s “Franchise Mode” allows you to become an owner andSince, I knew that was my goal.But you can imaginewhen suchpopped up on my TV.You might also notice what I named the team and think,and you would be right. However, my other options were, which made little sense consideringnever seen a condor in Sac, or, which just felt like a pale imitation of the 49ers.None of these optionsSacramento enough to me, so I want to know