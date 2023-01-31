U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer says the right person authored the Air Force letter that was critical of the Fufeng project in Grand Forks says a lot. Cramer says the reason Andrew Hunter – the assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics – penned the draft is testimony to the future of the GFAFB. “The most important person in the Air Force for Grand Forks right now is exactly that person because acquisition and technology screams Grand Forks Air Force Base.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO