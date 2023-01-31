Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
KNOX News Radio
Cramer says right person authored Air Force letter
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer says the right person authored the Air Force letter that was critical of the Fufeng project in Grand Forks says a lot. Cramer says the reason Andrew Hunter – the assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics – penned the draft is testimony to the future of the GFAFB. “The most important person in the Air Force for Grand Forks right now is exactly that person because acquisition and technology screams Grand Forks Air Force Base.”
KNOX News Radio
Junkin’ Market Days Indoor Market
Support local small businesses this Spring season at the “Junkin’ Market Days” indoor shopping event in Grand Forks, ND!. When: Friday, February 10, 4-8pm and Saturday, February 11, 9am-4pm Where: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND. Admission: $5/person. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junkin-market-days-mn-grand-forks-nd-tickets-406860198807 and at the door.
KNOX News Radio
Funding secured for ND CTE projects
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state – including Grand Forks. In 2021 lawmakers approved $88 million for career academies, including $20 million...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF jobs…local sales tax & Holiday
—- The unemployment rate in Grand Forks County slipped below 2% in December. The 1.95% mark compares to 2.6% one year ago. A total of 714 people were in search of work in the county at the close of 2022. Divide County had the lowest rate at just 1.2%. Rolette County was at the opposite end at 6.4%.
