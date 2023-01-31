Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss

Read full article on original website
The Secret Color Code to Bread Tags. Mind Blown.
I was today years old when I realized there is a secret meaning behind the color of the bread tag. You may have noticed that those plastic clips that keep your bread fresh come in different colors and it's the key to determining when the bread was baked and stocked on the store shelves.
Chrisean Rock Insists She’s Not Gay, Tells Blueface She Doesn’t Want to Kiss Women Anymore
On the next episode of Crazy Love, Chrisean Rock insists she's not gay and tells Blueface that she doesn't want to kiss women anymore. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the Zeus Network posted on their Instagram account a video preview of Chrisean Rock and Blueface having a little lovers' quarrel on tonight's episode of their popular reality series Crazy in Love. In the clip, Chrisean is excited to be performing at the annual Pride event and is trying to figure out her set. That's when Blue asked her if she was part of the LGBTQ community.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Internet Slams ‘Nasty, Selfish’ Man for Refusing to Watch Baby so Wife Can Sleep
A woman is furious — and exhausted — after her husband refused to watch their baby so she could catch up on some sleep just because it was his day off from work. Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the sleepy mom explained that she was up all night with their fussy baby and was desperate for some rest. Meanwhile, her husband spent the night "happily snoring away on the sofa."
Doja Cat Explains Why She Loves Going to War With Internet Trolls
Doja Cat has never been shy about going back and forth with her detractors online. Now, she's opening up about why. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety published their latest cover story featuring Doja Cat, on the heels of her eye-catching appearances at Paris Fashion Week. During the interview, Doja discussed new music (she wants to make punk), her decision to shave her head and eyebrows, and her ongoing battle with internet trolls.
Reddit Slams ‘Unfit Husband’ Who Refused to Help His Wife Recover From Surgery: ‘Divorce and Seek Custody’
Reddit is slamming a husband who refused to tend to his kids and stay home while his wife, who he called "ungrateful," recovered from surgery. "I had same day surgery. I was not allowed to drive myself to and from the hospital and was to have someone with me for 24 hours following surgery. I asked my husband to take me there and to take care of me. He agreed, which was a big reason I went ahead with it," the woman who had surgery wrote via Reddit.
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
