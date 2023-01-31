Read full article on original website
Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event
Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
4 kid-friendly spots to cure cabin fever in Austin this weekend, Feb. 3-5
Thinkery is located at 1830 Simond Ave., Austin. (Courtesy Thinkery) Five YMCA of Austin locations will be open for free this weekend until 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 for those who have been stuck at home during the winter storm. Visitors can use the fitness centers, exercise classes, heated pools, gymnasiums, Child Watch and locker rooms.
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due...
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
Update: Austin Community College Riverside, South Austin campuses closed Feb. 3
Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages in the area. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb....
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
Insurance provider offers advice for surveying ice damage, filing claims
A large number of trees in Georgetown were damaged as a result of a recent ice storm. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As temperatures rise after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas, homeowners out surveying damage to their property may consider filing a claim with their insurance provider. The buildup...
Dripping Springs city staff cleaning city streets, parks closed until further notice after winter storm expires
All Dripping Springs city parks and trails are closed until further notice until crews are able to remove fallen trees in the public areas. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter storm, ice has accumulated on trees and caused limbs to fall onto roads and through city parks. Dripping...
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running
Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3
Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
