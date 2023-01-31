ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event

Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
HUTTO, TX
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620

Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
AUSTIN, TX
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running

Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3

Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin, TX
Community Policy