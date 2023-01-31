Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Recap of 2nd Cracker Barrel held Saturday at NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The second Cracker Barrel was held Saturday at the Kessler’s Champions Club Room inside the Barnett Center at NSU. District 3 Senator Al Novstrup update on a bill he’s working on dealing with the Brown County Fairgrounds. District 23 Representative Scott Moore talks about his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local Aberdeen business expands customers’ palettes with Beer School
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Market on the Plaza not only sells a variety of beers, but they’re also educating customers on that variety through Beer School. The goal of Beer School is not only to expand customers’ palettes, but also to bring in more customers during the colder months.
dakotanewsnow.com
Historic Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen nods to past with new boutique hotel rooms
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Alonzo Ward Hotel opened in Aberdeen over a century ago, and it has now returned to its roots as a boutique hotel. Alonzo Ward arrived in Aberdeen with just a nickel in his pocket. He opened the Alonzo Ward Hotel and Plaza in 1897. The Ward family owned the hotel for 80 years, but in the early 2000s, the hotel was converted into office space and condos.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen woman bought a raffle ticket for a local fundraiser, but she never expected to win $1,000 worth of groceries from it. Samantha Drobny was working her usual shift at Rohly’s Bar when Step Up Ministries stopped by to sell raffle tickets. Drobny said she’s never won a raffle, but she chose to enter anyway.
hubcityradio.com
NSU Wrestlers Claim Victory Over Dragons in Final Home Dual of the Season
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – MSU-Moorhead. The No. 20 Northern State University wrestling team closed out its home slate with a 21-point victory over MSU Moorhead on Thursday evening. The Wolves took eight of the ten weights, including three bonus point wins. HOW IT HAPPENED. Landen Fischer opened the senior...
hubcityradio.com
NSU Swimmers Making a Splash in the Classroom
(NSUWolves.com) – — The Northern State swim team ranked seventh nationally in NCAA Division II when the Fall Scholar All-America Teams were announced by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Thursday afternoon. The Wolves turned in a 3.66 team GPA which not only ranked as the top in the NSIC but was also first among all programs in the state of South Dakota (men’s & women’s). In the DII top-10 Northern was joined by fellow conference member St. Cloud State who came in at number ten.
