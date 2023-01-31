(NSUWolves.com) – — The Northern State swim team ranked seventh nationally in NCAA Division II when the Fall Scholar All-America Teams were announced by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Thursday afternoon. The Wolves turned in a 3.66 team GPA which not only ranked as the top in the NSIC but was also first among all programs in the state of South Dakota (men’s & women’s). In the DII top-10 Northern was joined by fellow conference member St. Cloud State who came in at number ten.

