New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
A New Trailer Imagines What 1989’s ‘Batman’ Would Look like Today
It’s been almost 35 years since Tim Burton’s Batman was unleashed on the world, and totally changed the way people — not to mention Hollywood — looked at superheroes. After decades where the public’s image of Batman was mostly Adam West’s quipping, dancing Caped Crusader — a totally viable, and secretly kind of fantastic interpretation of the character — here was a brooding, complex hero cloaked all in black rubber and leather. He didn’t joke, he didn’t smile, and he never, ever turned his neck.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
An A.I. Is Creating an Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch
Never has a show about nothing encompassed quite so much nothingness. Since December of 2022, an artificial intelligence has been creating and streaming an endless episode of Seinfeld. Dubbed Nothing, Forever, the ongoing show features characters that vaguely resemble Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, in a serious of surreal misadventures. “Jerry” delivers a rambling monologue, then he hangs out at his apartment, then back to the standup club to tell more weird jokes (“Why do they call it a TV remote if it’s always in the same place?”) followed by some artificial laughter. It’s very strange, yet oddly compelling.
The Best Time Jumps in Movies
Movies are time machines. They can take us thousands of years into the past, or bring us far into the future. And they can bridge the gap between past and future in the literal blink of an eye thanks to the magic of editing. From a certain perspective, every single cut in every single movie is like a passive form of time travel.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts On Streaming
The moment you have been waiting for (assuming you love Marvel movies but don’t love going to see them in the theater) is here: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now on streaming. As of today, the sequel to Marvel’s massive hit is available to watch on Disney+. The movie,...
Paul McCartney Movie to Explore Transition from Beatles to Wings
MPL and Polygram Entertainment and Tremelo Productions have announced a documentary movie exploring Paul McCartney’s transition from the Beatles to Wings. Currently titled Man on the Run, it’s to be directed by Oscar and Grammy winner Morgan Neville, and will feature unseen archive material along with new interviews. Production and release details were not announced.
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters’ Actress, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee who starred in such films as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice and A Christmas Story, has died at 83. The actress’s passing was confirmed by her family, who noted that her date of death was Jan. 9. No further details were given.
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad
This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’
Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
