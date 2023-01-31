Lowe’s Home Improvement is looking at this spot in far north Fort Worth for a new store

Lowe’s Home Improvement appears to be eyeballing a site for a 12th retail store in Tarrant County.

The North Carolina-based company with nearly 2,200 stores in the U.S. and Canada is seeking a permit for a drainage study of about 14 acres along Avondale Haslet Road near U.S. 81 in far north Fort Worth.

The site appears to be adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter that anchors this fast-growing corridor that’s already home to numerous fast-food restaurants and apartments.

Lowe’s already has a store in Keller on North Tarrant Parkway, about 15 miles away from the site, plus other stores in Hurst, Euless and Southlake.

A Lowe’s representative said Tuesday that the company had no news to share.

The Avondale site would be a strategic location in once rural northeast Tarrant County that is booming with new subdivisions, sometimes to the bitter chagrin of longtime residents upset over growing traffic. In one example last summer , the city approved rezoning to allow roughly 2,000 homes to be built near Bonds Ranch and Morris Dido Newark Roads.

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, the publicly traded company has roughly 300,000 employees. As of early 2022, Texas was home to the most Lowe’s stores in the country with 143 of its 1,737 U.S. locations.