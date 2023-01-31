Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
Cars Shot At With Birdshot Pellets In Two Duluth Neighborhoods
DULUTH, Minn. — Some Duluth residents discovered their cars were shot at while they were sleeping on Sunday. Duluth police first got a call in about this on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning, but they believe the vandal or vandals struck the Morgan Park neighborhood around 3 a.m.
FOX 21 Online
The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History Exhibit Now on Display
DULUTH, Minn. – The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History exhibit is now on display at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Put on by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, the exhibit is an exploration of the black history in Duluth. It highlights those who have helped build the community and move it forward from the early 1900’s to the present.
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
FOX 21 Online
DTA Offers Free Rides On Transit Equity Day
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is taking on a new initiative, offering free rides to the community Friday and Saturday. Transit Equity Day is a national day to commemorate Civil Rights icons such as Rosa Parks during Black History month. The DTA is taking part in this...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth business leaders gather to talk about public safety
DULUTH, MN. -- Business leaders from Duluth’s downtown corridor gathered Thursday at Pier B resort for Downtown Duluth’s first “Lunch at the Pier.”. This meeting focused on public safety. “This is really an opportunity for the community in town to get to meet [the Police Chief] and...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free
DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by No. 10 Western Michigan
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went down 4-1, Saturday night at home, to the No. 10 ranked Western Michigan Broncos. Despite outshooting the Broncos 26-23, the Bulldogs only scored one goal from Quinn Olsen in the third period. UMD will have a bye week next week, then...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule
DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week. #5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop. Minnesota-Section 7AA. #6 Forest Lake vs. #3...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day
Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Re-Signs with Indy Fuel
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana.- A former Bulldog has a new team but it’s a team he’s suited up for before. Hermantown native Jared Thomas recently signed with the Indy Fuel, out of the ECHL. Thomas has spent time with three teams so far this season. He’s had stints in Norfolk,...
FOX 21 Online
Soderberg Named Semifinalist for National Goalie of the Year Award
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive season, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award. Soderberg is one of 11 goaltenders from four Division one conferences that advanced from the watch list of 28 goalies. She currently ranks...
FOX 21 Online
OT Goal By #10 Western Michigan Snaps UMD Men’s Hockey’s Three Game Win Streak
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team’s three game win streak came to a close on Friday, as they fell to #10 Western Michigan 3-2 in overtime. Max Sasson would net the game-winner for the Broncos. Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves would both find the back of the...
