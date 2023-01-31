Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
YouTube Queues Up Super Bowl Commercials With AdBlitz
YouTube on Tuesday said it launched AdBlitz, its sight were viewers can find this year’s Super Bowl commercials. A large number of advertisers either tease or preview their Super Bowl campaigns, and YouTube has proved a popular place to do that. Hyundai’s Super Bowl spots and the NFL’s are...
nexttv.com
TelevisaUnivision Plans Bigger Upfront Event on May 16
TelevisaUnivision said it is moving its upfront event to a bigger venue in 2023 based on a big turnout last year. “We’ve reached the tipping point. The cultural firepower of U.S. Hispanics is indisputable, and more brands than ever are making the commitment to invest in this audience,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S., advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnivision.
nexttv.com
Friendly TV Adding Three Channels From Scripps To Streaming Lineup
Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-friendly streaming TV service, said it made a deal with Scripps Networks to bring Ion, Ion Mystery and Grit to its customers . The Scripps channels increase the number of live channels Frndly TV offers basic subscribers to 45. The price for Frndly’s base tier remains...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Basketball World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Liberty Signing
The forward’s new teammates are thrilled for her to join the team in New York.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Knocks ESPN Off Top of Primetime Chart
Fox News Channel found its way to the top of primetime cable charts during the last week of January, stopping ESPN’s month-long, first place run. Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 23-January 29, ending ESPN’s three-week winning streak on the chart, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 928,000 viewers, ESPN’s 916,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 827,000 watchers, said Nielsen.
nexttv.com
CBS-FuboTV Flap Adds to Strains With Affiliates, Analyst Says
‘Logical to wonder’ if Paramount was willing to take lower retrans to improve cable-network terms, says Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. The blackout of CBS affiliates on FuboTV reflects the increasing tension between broadcast networks and their affiliates as TV pivots to streaming. “Having worked around public and private...
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Family Feud’ Dominate
Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud led the games and all of syndication in the week ended January 22, which included the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on Monday, January 16. CBS Media Ventures’s just-renewed Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune topped everything during the week. Jeopardy! stayed put with...
nexttv.com
Google Plans to Punch Up 'NFL Sunday Ticket' With New Features
From picture-in-picture screens to chat capabilities, Google says its a la carte version of the NFL games package will be much different than what was on DirecTV for all these years. Paying a reported $2.5 billion a season to take over NFL Sunday Ticket from longtime licensor DirecTV, Google plans...
nexttv.com
Boston Stations Start Transmitting Using NextGen TV Technology
Six television stations in Boston have collaborated to launch NextGen TV. NexGen TV using the ATSC. 3.0 digital broadcast format to deliver a better picture, improved sound, mobile reception and internet-based content. It also enables broadcasters to deliver digital services via their over-the-air signals. The Boston stations involved in the...
nexttv.com
Cowgirl Channel Comes Out of the Chute on Dish, Sling TV
Rural Media Group, owner of The Cowboy Channel, is adding The Cowgirl Channel to its stable. Programmed with Western sports content aimed at women, The Cowgirl Channel will launch on Dish Network's America's Top 120 package and on Sling TV on February 5. The Cowgirl Channel will also be available...
Apple’s MLS Season Pass Aims to Change Sports Streaming
MLS commissioner Don Garber and his deputy commissioner, Gary Stevenson, couldn’t help but be impressed the first time they stepped onto Apple’s $5 billion spaceship of a headquarters. But they had a job to do. Wouldn’t it just be amazing, they said to each other early last year, if we could come out of this meeting having inspired Apple leadership to believe in Major League Soccer? They were back in Cupertino in January, this time joined by a number of players, executives, and broadcasters, to celebrate the upcoming launch of the partnership, which officially goes live Wednesday. MLS Season Pass is now...
nexttv.com
‘Family Feud’ Renewed for Three More Seasons
Family Feud has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the syndicated game show through the 2025-26 TV season, on such station groups as Fox Television Stations, CBS Stations, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps and Tegna. The renewal will take the Steve Harvey-led game show into its 50th year on television.
nexttv.com
Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Hearst, Cox Media CBS Affiliates Leave FuboTV (Updated)
Giant station owners Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Goup, Gray Television, E.W. Scripps Co., Tegna, Hearst Television and Cox Media Group have pulled their stations’ signals from FuboTV in a dispute with Paramount Global’s CBS Television Network, according to sources familiar with the situation. The conflict shows some...
nexttv.com
Nate Burleson, Charli D’Amelio To Host Nick Kids Choice Awards
Nickelodeon said that Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio will co-host its Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 when it appears live on Saturday, March 4. The awards show will be simulcast on Paramount Global channels Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NIcktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT and MTV2. Sponsors include Lunchables, NIntendo Switch and Olive Garden.
Basketball MVP Has A New Team
There is major news in the basketball world today, as a former MVP and two-time champion has a new home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with the New York Liberty. In a tweet posted to social media by Women's National Basketball Association superstar Breanna Stewart, the former Most Valuable Player has announced that she will be signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent on the first day eligible.
Comments / 0