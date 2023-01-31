Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit
Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed for Season 2
Yellowstone prequel 1923 will officially move forward with a second season. Paramount+ announced the news Friday morning (Feb. 3), just two days before Season 1 is set to resume from a mid-season break. 1923 is the second prequel to the smash hit Yellowstone, which tells the story of the Duttons,...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Family Disney Trip Was a Blast [Watch]
Cole Hauser is putting his break from Yellowstone Season 5 to good use. The actor turned to social media to share scenes from a fun family outing to Walt Disney World, calling it a "wonderful experience." The actor posted a picture on his Instagram page with his wife and two...
‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree
Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Reba McEntire Previously Passed on Coaching ‘The Voice’ — Has Her Answer Changed?
It's hard to imagine The Voice without Blake Shelton as a coach — he's been there for all 22 seasons of the show, after all — but back when the televised singing competition was first gearing up to launch, show executives had a very different country coach in mind: Reba McEntire.
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban to Miss Opry Show Due to Injury
Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban is going to have to sit out the legendary country group's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (Feb. 4) due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, the group reveals that Sterban...
Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was...
Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
From new music to the arrival of her next cookbook, Jessie James Decker's got big plans for 2023 — but the singer says that doing more television work is at the top of her list. After a stint on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year, Decker...
Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Stars Dazzle on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet [Pictures]
As they geared up for music's biggest night, country stars walked the red carpet in their finest, most glamorous styles before the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The event was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Best New Artist nominee and bluegrass hot shot Molly Tuttle donned...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
They Wouldn’t Let Luke Combs Use the Bathroom at the Grammys
Luke Combs was prevented from using the bathroom at the Grammy Awards, and it wasn't because he's such a big star. It was because nobody knew who he was, and — as he tells it — he didn't look the part of Grammy nominee. In 2019, Combs was...
