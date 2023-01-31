ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'FFS!': Rio Ferdinand laments Christian Eriken's three-month ankle injury lay-off, while Jamie Carragher calls it a 'big blow' to Manchester United - as fans implore the Red Devils to sign to a midfield cover or it'd be 'disgraceful'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
Yardbarker

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Yardbarker

Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad

Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
chatsports.com

Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?

Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
chatsports.com

Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga set to stay at Man United on deadline day with Erik ten Hag having late change of heart to block Uruguayan's loan move to Watford

Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are both expected to stay at Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Erik ten Hag had a late change of heart on sending highly-promising Uruguay forward Pellistri out on loan. Watford were eager to take him for the remainder of the campaign and envisaged him...
chatsports.com

Joao Cancelo BLOCKS multiple Man City fan accounts on social media ahead of shock transfer to Bayern Munich... as Portugal star leaves the Etihad on bad terms after training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola

Joao Cancelo has seemingly left the Etihad on bad terms after blocking a number of prominent Man City fan accounts on social media. The Portuguese international is nearing a shock move to Bayern Munich that will see the full-back join on loan, with the deal set to include an option to buy the player for £61.5million.
Yardbarker

(Video) Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move. It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker

Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan

AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...

