'FFS!': Rio Ferdinand laments Christian Eriken's three-month ankle injury lay-off, while Jamie Carragher calls it a 'big blow' to Manchester United - as fans implore the Red Devils to sign to a midfield cover or it'd be 'disgraceful'

‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Man Utd fans convinced they have ready-made Christian Eriksen replacement already at the club
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are convinced the club already has a ready-made replacement for Christian Eriksen in its ranks. The Red Devils have been rocked by an ankle injury to the Denmark international - who will be on the sidelines for the next three months. Eriksen's absence has sparked some of...
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Man Utd ratings: Casemiro continues irresistible form, Sancho all smiles on return but Weghorst misses sitter
MANCHESTER UNITED booked their place at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial came off the bench to score before Fred added a second as the Red Devils progressed to the final 5-0 on aggregate. Marcus Rashford was left on the bench, but apart...
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
chatsports.com
Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?
Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
90min
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
chatsports.com
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga set to stay at Man United on deadline day with Erik ten Hag having late change of heart to block Uruguayan's loan move to Watford
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are both expected to stay at Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Erik ten Hag had a late change of heart on sending highly-promising Uruguay forward Pellistri out on loan. Watford were eager to take him for the remainder of the campaign and envisaged him...
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
90min
Man Utd to conduct 'own process' after Mason Greenwood charges dropped
Man Utd issue a statement confirming their next steps in the case of Mason Greenwood after the CPS dropped all charges against the 21-year-old.
Manchester United Complete Nottingham Forest Rout To Reach 10th EFL Cup Final
United booked their 10th final appearance by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.
chatsports.com
Joao Cancelo BLOCKS multiple Man City fan accounts on social media ahead of shock transfer to Bayern Munich... as Portugal star leaves the Etihad on bad terms after training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola
Joao Cancelo has seemingly left the Etihad on bad terms after blocking a number of prominent Man City fan accounts on social media. The Portuguese international is nearing a shock move to Bayern Munich that will see the full-back join on loan, with the deal set to include an option to buy the player for £61.5million.
Yardbarker
(Video) Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical
Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move. It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan
AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Sporting News
Erik ten Hag trophies won at Ajax, Manchester United as he chases League Cup glory
After joining Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag could have the chance to win his first piece of silverware in late February as The Red Devils look likely to reach the Carabao Cup final this season. With a 3-0 aggregate lead over Nottingham...
