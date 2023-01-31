Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
sneakernews.com
Tiffany And Co. Has A Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Coming In 2023
Nicky Diamonds, founder of Diamond Supply Co., brought the precious stone in the world of sneaker culture in 2005 with his SB Dunk Low collaboration. Although the luxury jeweler Tiffany And Co. didn’t take to this newfound relevance to the niche community at the time as it was not an official partnership, they’re now officially in cahoots as we get a first look at the upcoming Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low.
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
Nike and Tiffany & Co. Made Sneaker Dynamite
Last year, GQ published a definitive guide to the 50 greatest Nike collaborations in the Swoosh’s 50-year-history of industry-shifting designs. When we update the list for the next half-century, it will probably start here: the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837. Images of the sneakers, which...
Complex
Keep Your Kicks Fresh With Crep Protect’s New ‘Sneaker Bag’
Crep Protect has launched the latest addition to its sneaker care range in the form of the brand new Sneaker Bag. Designed for easy and convenient transportation, the updated offering has been crafted to ensure your sneakers remain fresh wherever you go, as well as delivering the highest level of protection.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Surfaces in the Nostalgic "Black Cement"
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is paying homage to the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” with its own rendition to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the silhouette. The low-top shoe arrives in a black, muslin, tech grey, white and sail color scheme. The sneaker features and black all-leather base, featuring classic elephant print overlays. The Swoosh is highlighted in white on the lateral while the rest of the shoe sits atop a sail-aged midsole and black rubber outsole. The shoe features the classic Air Jordan branding on the heel and the Nike Air label on the mesh tongues and insole.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
sneakernews.com
A Rayguns Colorway Zaps Onto The Nike Air Max 90 “Double Swoosh”
Throughout the past few months, the Beaverton brand has been toying with the appearance of its iconic Swoosh, rendering it in melted conditions and spray-painted aesthetics, with the latter now coordinating a Roswell Rayguns-inspired colorway across the Nike Air Max 90. While the pair is devoid of any spray paint...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Unveils Its New Weekend Sneaker Bag
Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.
Elle
How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers
There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases New AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 in White
After dropping in “Game Royal” and “Green,” AMBUSH founder and creative director Yoon Ahn now teases an all-new colorway in white which will soon join the lineup. Echoing the design of collaborative Dunk Highs that dropped in 2021, the upcoming pairs feature exaggerated tailpipe Swooshes inspired in part by the elongated blast pipes of Japanese Bosozoku-style bikes and cars. Other design elements such as semi-detached heel tabs, AMBUSH heel banners, oversized eyestays, and exposed foam tongues incorporating co-branded labels remain consistent from past iterations of the collaborative AF1s.
Clayton News Daily
