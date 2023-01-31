Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Appears In FAMU-Style Colors
Receiving a handful of seldom modifications, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will additionally receive a reworked slate of offerings for the diversely tooled silhouette to dawn throughout 2023. From engaging in early springtime aesthetics to the silhouette’s inclusion amongst Jordan Brand’s overwhelming homage to the Lunar New Year, the suede-treated silhouette now indulges in FAMU’s synonymous vibrant tonal palette.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
Nike and Tiffany & Co. Made Sneaker Dynamite
Last year, GQ published a definitive guide to the 50 greatest Nike collaborations in the Swoosh’s 50-year-history of industry-shifting designs. When we update the list for the next half-century, it will probably start here: the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837. Images of the sneakers, which...
Nike and Tiffany’s Collab Isn’t Out Yet, but Some Sneakerheads Are Already Disappointed
Nike and Tiffany & Co. have announced their official sneaker collaboration after images of the shoes leaked last week. According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tiffany & Co. “1837,” sneaker will drop this spring at a retail price of $400. Despite the unique crossover between the two brands, the upcoming collaboration was not met with overwhelming applause, with one Twitter user describing the sneaker as “lazy.” According to unofficial images circulating social media, the shoe features a premium black suede upper offset by a Tiffany blue leather Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe also includes Tiffany branding on...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Releases On February 20
Fresh off a 53 point game against the Detroit Pistons, Luka Dončić and his Jumpman family have indirectly unveiled a Jordan Luka 1 covered in NIKE, Inc.’s iconic “Safari” and “Elephant” patterns. Having debuted in 1987, the dotted print was designed by Tinker...
sneakernews.com
Nike Basketball’s “What The” Era Touches Down On The Nike LeBron Witness 7
From the Zoom Soldier to the recently unveiled NXXT Gen, LeBron James brand with The Swoosh has always proffered a cost-effective option to the vast amount of technology – and ensuing price point – of his signature silhouette. And while the Nike LeBron Witness 7 has dressed in Lakers-exclusive colors, the latest proposition employs a concoction of hues reminiscent of The Swooshes’ “What The” era.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
Hypebae
Lacoste's New L003 Neo Sneakers Deliver Unbeatable Style and Energy
There are sneakers that are too fashionable, and there are sneakers that are too sporty. Lacoste, on the other hand, has unveiled the perfect pair bringing the best of both styles. First spotted on the label’s SS22 runway show, the L0003 Neo concept sneaker is now available to all. Inspired by the energetic movement of a tennis ball in the court, harking back to the brand’s sporting heritage, the shoe embraces “constant change, innovation, bold acceptance, radical modernity.”
A Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Collab Is Reportedly Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker project between longtime partners Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay shared early details of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab that’s expected to releasing before year’s end as part of the streetwear label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. At the time of publication, images of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have not yet surface on social media but the account revealed that the collab is expected to...
sneakernews.com
A Rayguns Colorway Zaps Onto The Nike Air Max 90 “Double Swoosh”
Throughout the past few months, the Beaverton brand has been toying with the appearance of its iconic Swoosh, rendering it in melted conditions and spray-painted aesthetics, with the latter now coordinating a Roswell Rayguns-inspired colorway across the Nike Air Max 90. While the pair is devoid of any spray paint...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Unveils Its New Weekend Sneaker Bag
Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.
Elle
How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers
There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
