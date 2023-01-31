Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
Cranston police search for suspects accused of stealing sunglasses
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Cranston police said the two women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City at around 3 p.m. on January 29th. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone […]
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
Police recover body at Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday. Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch. The case is […]
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
New Bedford Police Investigate Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at the North End 7-Eleven. Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said North End units responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 1389 Phillips Rd. convenience store at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Fall River Police Arrest Two in Massive City Drug Bust
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and $28,000 in cash and more than five and a half kilos of cocaine seized in a large-scale drug bust by a state police narcotics unit. Authorities also seized two illegal guns in the Monday operation, according to the...
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
whdh.com
Police identify suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are searching for a 32-year-old man believed to be a former Brockton Dollar Tree worker, who allegedly shot two men at the store Tuesday, killing one. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities were seeking Luis Soto, who was identified...
newbedfordguide.com
Repeat 33-year old New Bedford House breaker sentenced to prison
“A 33-year-old New Bedford man, with a lengthy history of committing similar crimes, was sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison after being convicted of breaking into two separate New Bedford residences in 2021, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
Comments / 1