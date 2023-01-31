ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital

One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police search for suspects accused of stealing sunglasses

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.  Cranston police said the two women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City at around 3 p.m. on January 29th.   The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.  Anyone […]
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police recover body at Burrillville pond

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday.  Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch.  The case is […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset

SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
SOMERSET, MA
iheart.com

RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.

Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Repeat 33-year old New Bedford House breaker sentenced to prison

“A 33-year-old New Bedford man, with a lengthy history of committing similar crimes, was sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison after being convicted of breaking into two separate New Bedford residences in 2021, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

