Valentines for Your Good Neighbors
Jessie Tibbott is here to ask you to kindly remember your good neighbors this Valentines’ Day at the Good Neighbor Home!. Maquoketa Valley Girls Basketball vs. Central City. Class 2A West Delaware District Wrestling in Manchester. On Mix 94.7, KMCH App and the KMCH Sports Video Stream at. 10:00am.
Get Ready for Disc Golf!
Doug Foley and Caleb Shalbstocs are here with an update on a new disc golf coming to Manchester and how you can get involved!. Maquoketa Valley Girls Basketball vs. Central City. 7:00 on Mix 94.7,kmch.com and KMCH App. Friday 2/10. TBD. Saturday 2/11. Class 2A West Delaware District Wrestling in...
Tickets for REO Speedwagon on Sale Saturday
Tickets go on sale this Saturday for REO Speedwagon. The legendary rock band, with numerous hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s such as “Keep On Loving You”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and“Time For Me To Fly”, was just announced last week as the concert act for rock night at the 2023 Delaware County Fair in Manchester.
Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
