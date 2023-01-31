Tickets go on sale this Saturday for REO Speedwagon. The legendary rock band, with numerous hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s such as “Keep On Loving You”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and“Time For Me To Fly”, was just announced last week as the concert act for rock night at the 2023 Delaware County Fair in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO