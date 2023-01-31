‘The community keeps it going’: Good time, good cause at Woodstock’s annual Groundhog Days festival, auction

Read full article on original website
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Growing by reading: Woodstock native’s book encourages food forest planting
By Lydia LaGue news@thewoodstockindependent.com If you’re hungry for knowledge, Emily Steinwehe has co-written a book that will educate both children and adults. “F is for Food Forest: An ABC Book […]
As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
Illinois Town Holds ‘Groundhog Day’ Event at Famous Movie Location
Punxatawney, Pennsylvania's got nothing on this small town in Illinois!. Technically the real rodent that will be deciding the world's weather future, when he pops his head out on Groundhog Day, resides in Pennsylvania and is named Punxatawney Phil. But in the world of movie make-believe, the real celebration will...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Filling the Square: Slowly but steadily, vacant shops downtown attract tenants
By Ruth Rubertas news@thewoodstockindependent.com Ashley Marulli, owner of Betty & Beau Boutique bridal shop, was born and raised in Woodstock. She has fond memories of shopping on the Square as […]
This adorable kitten is too cute to pass up
Meet Ripple! This playful kitten is only 3 months old. His favorite activities include playing and cuddling with anyone who will sit with him. This sweet baby would make the perfect addition to any home.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
thefirstward.net
The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
suburbanchicagoland.com
How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area
How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area. This a “How To” for Americans interested in experiencing the exotic and exciting flavors of Middle East and Arab foods. A lot of Americans ask me all the time how to enjoy a great Arab and Middle Eastern meal and I am happy to help you enjoy the food menu at one of the best Middle East restaurants in the Southwest Suburbs, Zwar Restaurant at 9328 W. 159th Street in Orland Park, which has a growing Arab population. This How-To story should help make it an easy experience.
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
947wls.com
5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago
Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
BEATRIX ~ All Day Dining in Oak Brook
Located in Oakbrook Center, Beatrix is an all-day restaurant, coffeehouse and meeting place open for weekday breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch!. The menu features healthy meets deli-cious options, and is known for its iconic coffee and bakery counter, including signature cookies and in-house pastry favorites. Plus, celebrate...
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
959theriver.com
Nick Surprises Downers Grove Police Chief With Thank You Gift
You may have seen the photo making the rounds of social media yesterday. Mike DeVries, the new police chief in Downers Grove, taking over traffic control duties in downtown Downers. It’s not every day the leader of a police force is on the streets directing traffic, I thought, so I decided a little thank you was in order.
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
wgnradio.com
How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s compass if...
947wls.com
These 4 Chicago Area Restaurants made it on the list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Where should you take your special someone out to dinner this Valentine’s Day?. OpenTable released its annual list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America and four of them are right here in Chicagoland. Those four restaurants are…. 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in Gold...
