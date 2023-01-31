Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 2, 2023)
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
Koloa Rum to commemorate UH men’s volleyball team
Koloa Rum is commemorating the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's consecutive national title.
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Hawaii football adds to 2023 class on signing day
On Wednesday, Hawaii added to the class of 26 players it signed in December.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
KITV.com
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
Honolulu The Plumeria Lounge review – HNL Airport Priority Pass
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
KHON2
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana
Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
LIST: Most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahiawa educator wins prestigious $25,000 national award in surprise ceremony
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School, walked into an assembly on campus on Tuesday, she had no idea she would be winning a prestigious national award. “I was floored, I had no idea this was happening,” Kwon said. “I was the...
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
scoringlive.com
Paranada, Warriors get hot from distance to torch Lunas
Kamehameha freshman guard Rylee Paranada pulls up from distance in the fourth quarter to knock down her seventh 3-pointer of the game against Lahainaluna. Michael Lasquero | SL. Rylee Paranada and the Kamehameha girls basketball team put on a shooting clinic Wednesday night. The freshman guard knocked down seven of...
