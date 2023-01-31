ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 2, 2023)

A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana

Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
HAWAII STATE
scoringlive.com

Paranada, Warriors get hot from distance to torch Lunas

Kamehameha freshman guard Rylee Paranada pulls up from distance in the fourth quarter to knock down her seventh 3-pointer of the game against Lahainaluna. Michael Lasquero | SL. Rylee Paranada and the Kamehameha girls basketball team put on a shooting clinic Wednesday night. The freshman guard knocked down seven of...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy