A team of atmospheric scientists at Nanjing University, working with two colleagues from Tsinghua University and another from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, has found that the impact of smoke generated by large wildfires can result in increased fire intensity. In their study, published in the journal Science, the group used a variety of tools to measure the impact of soot and other particles emitted into the air during large wildfires.

