Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, 36
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, age 36 of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL following an Auto Immune Illness. She was born on April 17, 1986 in Aurora, IL. Jenna was united in marriage on March 12, 2022 to Sara...
WSPY NEWS
Brian N. Kuykendall, 53
Brian N. Kuykendall, age 53 of Somonauk, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL. He was born on June 26, 1969 in Geneva, IL the son of Norman and Leona (Hermann) Kuykendall. Brian was united in marriage on February 28, 2014...
WSPY NEWS
Gilbert Buttels, 76
Gilbert Buttels, age 76 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. He was born on July 22, 1946, the son of Fred and Doris (Potter) Buttels. Gilbert was united in marriage on April 17, 1986 to Irma Sanchez and...
WSPY NEWS
Alvin Wakefield Warren
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Alvin Wakefield Warren went home to be with the Lord. Because of his personal relationship with Christ, we have comfort in knowing he is now healed and in the presence of God. Al was born March 21, 1932, in Sandwich, the son of Davis and...
WSPY NEWS
Dermaline “Dixie” Marvick, 97
Dermaline “Dixie” Marvick, 97, formerly of Leland, Illinois passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main (Willow Crest) in Sandwich, Illinois with Julie by her side. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Bingham, Illinois the daughter of Charlie and Hester (Earle) Rhodes. She married Orin “Ole” Marvick on June 1, 1945 in Waterman, Illinois. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, Illinois and served on many committees. She lived in Leland with her family for many years. Dixie was a devoted mother and caretaker for her daughter Julie and was happiest sharing time with Julie. She was very active in helping and driving elderly friends in the community with their shopping and doctor appointments, etc.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
WSPY NEWS
Veterans Outreach Visits Continue in 2023
The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the VA Edward Hines Medical Center Outreach Team will be continuing their monthly visits, in Morris, during 2023. Both organizations will be available to answer veteran benefit questions and provide information, following changes stemming from new laws passed, in 2022. Monday February 6,...
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet damaged in large fire
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at The Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois Town Holds ‘Groundhog Day’ Event at Famous Movie Location
Punxatawney, Pennsylvania's got nothing on this small town in Illinois!. Technically the real rodent that will be deciding the world's weather future, when he pops his head out on Groundhog Day, resides in Pennsylvania and is named Punxatawney Phil. But in the world of movie make-believe, the real celebration will...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
947wls.com
5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago
Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
This adorable kitten is too cute to pass up
Meet Ripple! This playful kitten is only 3 months old. His favorite activities include playing and cuddling with anyone who will sit with him. This sweet baby would make the perfect addition to any home.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
mansionglobal.com
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
Comments / 1