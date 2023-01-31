ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi Split (Report)

 2 days ago
“90 Day Fiancé” couple Angela Deem, 57, and Michael Ilesanmi, 30, have reportedly called it quits after three years of marriage.

A source told In Touch, “Angela and Michael are not together.”

The reported split comes after the seventh season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” The show focused on how the couple coped with his cheating scandal.

During the season, Angela learned about Michael’s cheating after returning from a trip to Nigeria. A friend had shown her text messages and played a voice memo that Michael had sent to another woman.

In one voice memo, played by Deem on a December 2022 episode, Ilesanmi told the woman, “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. Okay? Just trust me, please. Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you. Please. I love you, and I miss you.”

After hearing the recording, Angela told a producer during a confession, “Can you believe he said that to this girl? That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

During the tell-all special, Angela called out Michael for his indiscretions, telling him, “You’re a lying son of a bitch. I protected you for four years, and I know you did stupid ​sh*t, but when you [cheat], there’s no way you can f**king love me.”

Deem also hinted that their split was coming. She said, “Right now, divorce is definitely on the table. I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

Along with saying she was “very hurt” by what happened, she emphasized, “With Michael’s lying and all, and all the stuff I just found out, I don’t think he’s ever loved me. I think he loves me ’cause everything I’ve done for him, but he can’t tell me why he’s in love with me.”

On the show, Michael had admitted to infidelity on Angela even before they wed.

Angela forgave him and they moved on with their relationship.

patricia pote
2d ago

She was to old for him anyway...and to abusive. Count you're blessings you didn't come to the US because you would have been her grandkids nanny.

Mr. Bojangle$
2d ago

This old bag is toxic….. she needs mental health counseling and anger mgmnt counseling… TLC cannot be that desperate to bring her back to this franchise… she is an abuser!!

Puppyluv
2d ago

She abused him. He should have left her. He couldn't work and she told him who he could be friends with. He had to be available 24/7. She was online talking to some guy but he wasn't allowed to be online. She needs massive therapy.

