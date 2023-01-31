Read full article on original website
De Zeri Mary
4d ago
I hope all business big corporations leave 🙏 let this state rott with leftist dogma and utopian world 🌎 fantasy
Reply
4
Related
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSBW.com
California regulator acts to lower utility bills now by speeding up Climate Credit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California regulator on Thursday ordered utility companies to give customers a credit to lower home heating bills “as soon as possible” instead of later in the spring because of high natural gas prices. The California Public Utilities Commission’s move to speed up the...
KSBW.com
California bill would fine social media companies for child harm, illegal gun sales
California lawmakers this year will consider a measure that would fine social media companies for using algorithms that influence children to harm themselves or others and that prompt people to buy illegal guns. Democratic State Sen. Nancy Skinner filed the bill, Senate Bill 287, which would fine companies like Meta...
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
KSBW.com
California Corps announce historic college service program
Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the leaders of California’s college and university systems will launch the largest state-level investment in a college service program. State Officials say that California Volunteers announced the 45 colleges and universities selected as inaugural partners for the service-based college opportunity program.
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
Here's what to know about reparations in S.F. and CA
A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents. They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024. Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries
With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
Recovered Skid Row addict slams California's response to drug crisis
A former addicted individual living on Skid Row in southern California joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to sound off on the drug and homelessness crisis.
Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe
"I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 12 days
California taxpayers only need to wait less than two weeks before the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund is paid out to all recipients. These payments have been issued to eligible California residents since October of last year, with all of the recipients being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments, which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14, will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'
In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.
Scary Prediction About California Storms and Flooding Made By Scientists
Here’s how much worse storms will be in the future and how many years the pattern will last.
Comments / 10