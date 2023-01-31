ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid

One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach

The Rams have hired Patriots assistant Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown began 2022 as the tight ends coach, but he moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State. Caley, whose contract...
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers reportedly make offer, LeBron says ‘duh’ Irving helps Lakers

Nets fans booed Kyrie Irving when he was put up on the jumbotron at Barclays Center before the game Friday night (Irving was out vs. the Wizards). Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the Nets are talking to several teams about a potential deal, with the Lakers, Suns and Mavericks at the front of the line. This trade could come together in the next few days, allowing the teams involved to make other moves before next Thursday’s deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron

While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown

Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What will the Jets do with Zach Wilson?

After a disastrous Thursday night start against the Jaguars in December, it appeared that the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson were headed for Splitsville. Since then, suggestions have emerged that the Jets will keep the second overall pick from the 2021 draft. The latest report along those lines comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving tried to force his way out of Brooklyn over the summer, but the market for him was thin and his plan didn’t work. He opted in to stay in Brooklyn. Irving’s plan did work at the trade deadline — he again demanded a trade and this time, he got his wish and was sent to Dallas to team up with Luka Dončić on the Mavericks. It’s a deal with clear winners and losers, but the cases are muddier for both of the principal teams involved. Let’s break down who won and who lost in this latest Kyrie Irving trade. Let’s start with a reminder of what the trade itself involved.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade

The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period after his trade request was granted and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the...
IRVING, NY
NBC Sports

Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West

The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon. The Mavs traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10 mini competitions, capped off by a 7-on-7 flag football game. This year’s roster also included a variety of resumes from up-and-comers to certified stars to down-and-out veterans.
NBC Sports

Report: Kings among six teams interested in Pistons' Noel

The Kings reportedly have expressed interest in Detroit Pistons’ big man Nerlens Noel, but they aren’t the only ones. Sacramento is one of six teams showing interest in the 6-foot-10 center, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported Sunday, citing league sources. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets also are interested in Noel, per the report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Suns takeaways: C's go ice-cold in ugly loss

Without Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns found a way to exact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Friday night. After losing to Boston by 27 earlier this season, Phoenix shut down the C's offense for most of the game to hand them a 106-94 defeat. The Celtics shot just 38.7 percent from the floor after shooting 57.4 percent in Wednesday's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA

