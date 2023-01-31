Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid
One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
NBC Sports
Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach
The Rams have hired Patriots assistant Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown began 2022 as the tight ends coach, but he moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State. Caley, whose contract...
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers reportedly make offer, LeBron says ‘duh’ Irving helps Lakers
Nets fans booed Kyrie Irving when he was put up on the jumbotron at Barclays Center before the game Friday night (Irving was out vs. the Wizards). Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the Nets are talking to several teams about a potential deal, with the Lakers, Suns and Mavericks at the front of the line. This trade could come together in the next few days, allowing the teams involved to make other moves before next Thursday’s deadline.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
NBC Sports
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron
While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
NBC Sports
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NBC Sports
Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports
What will the Jets do with Zach Wilson?
After a disastrous Thursday night start against the Jaguars in December, it appeared that the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson were headed for Splitsville. Since then, suggestions have emerged that the Jets will keep the second overall pick from the 2021 draft. The latest report along those lines comes from...
NBC Sports
Potential All-Star Game replacements for Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving
The Warriors' worse fears -- a season ending leg injury to Stephen Curry -- were put to rest with an MRI on Sunday, but the point guard still remains sidelined and will likely be out through the All-Star break. While Golden State turns to their bench to try to make...
NBC Sports
Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving tried to force his way out of Brooklyn over the summer, but the market for him was thin and his plan didn’t work. He opted in to stay in Brooklyn. Irving’s plan did work at the trade deadline — he again demanded a trade and this time, he got his wish and was sent to Dallas to team up with Luka Dončić on the Mavericks. It’s a deal with clear winners and losers, but the cases are muddier for both of the principal teams involved. Let’s break down who won and who lost in this latest Kyrie Irving trade. Let’s start with a reminder of what the trade itself involved.
NBC Sports
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade
The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period after his trade request was granted and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the...
NBC Sports
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West
The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon. The Mavs traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round...
NBC Sports
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10 mini competitions, capped off by a 7-on-7 flag football game. This year’s roster also included a variety of resumes from up-and-comers to certified stars to down-and-out veterans.
NBC Sports
Report: Kings among six teams interested in Pistons' Noel
The Kings reportedly have expressed interest in Detroit Pistons’ big man Nerlens Noel, but they aren’t the only ones. Sacramento is one of six teams showing interest in the 6-foot-10 center, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported Sunday, citing league sources. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets also are interested in Noel, per the report.
NBC Sports
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Suns takeaways: C's go ice-cold in ugly loss
Without Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns found a way to exact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Friday night. After losing to Boston by 27 earlier this season, Phoenix shut down the C's offense for most of the game to hand them a 106-94 defeat. The Celtics shot just 38.7 percent from the floor after shooting 57.4 percent in Wednesday's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Comments / 0