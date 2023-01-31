Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator: Veteran assistant to replace Pete Golding, per report
Alabama has hired Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to the same position, according to ESPN. Steele replaces Pete Golding, who left after five seasons in Tuscaloosa to take the same position at Ole Miss. Steele, 64, has a lengthy history around Southeast coaching circles and was a member of Nick...
2023 NFL Draft: Buccaneers trade up for Tom Brady replacement; Colts make move for franchise QB as well
Following Saturday's Senior Bowl, we're now through the All-Star Game portion of the pre-draft process. And after a brief respite for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL combine and pro day workouts will be here before you know it. We give a little nod to a few Senior Bowl standouts in this mock draft, players who had good practice weeks and while not slam-dunk first-rounders, they have certainly given teams something to think about in the coming weeks.
Perfect Texans 2023 NFL Draft plan: A trio of Ohio State Buckeyes added to Houston's offense
The Texans have had a rough go of it since their last playoff appearance, as Houston has gone 11-36 since the end of the 2019 season, and it's time to get serious about rebuilding. There's a clear need at quarterback and the Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick. That...
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Tennessee gets controversial win, six top-15 teams go down
Saturday was as consequential in college basketball as it was entertaining in one of the most loaded schedules of the season. There were buzzer-beaters, highlight-reel dunks, lowlights (looking at you, Louisville!) and plenty of upsets to go around to top it all off. Four top-10 teams took losses on the...
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges takes swing at fan during game, will be disciplined by team
Eastern Illinois will issue internal discipline to Kinyon Hodges, the top scorer on their men's basketball team, after he tried to hit a fan who was sitting in the front row during a game on Thursday. The incident came during an 80-67 loss to Lindenwood, the team's eighth defeat in its last nine games.
Indiana vs. Purdue odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will try to build on their best start in program history when they face the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Purdue is riding a nine-game winning streak and is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten this season. Indiana had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Maryland on Tuesday, and it is in need of a resume-building win.
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
2023 NFL Draft: As Bears contemplate what to do with No. 1 overall selection, here's the ideal scenario
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Jim Boeheim says he calls the shots on his retirement, claims Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami 'bought' their teams
In the midst of a 14-10 season that is trending toward his Syracuse team missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim channeled a little Nick Saban on Saturday after his team's 77-68 win at sub-.500 Boston College. While lamenting on the state...
Manhattan wins 71-66 in OT against Siena
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) Nick Brennan's 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime put Manhattan in front and the Jaspers hit four of six from the line to close out a 71-66 win over Siena on Friday night. Anthony Nelson had 19 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams trade up for QBs as Bears move back; Ravens add eventual heir to Lamar Jackson
In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1
It's all come down to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the most-bet sporting events of the entire year, attracting wagers on Super Bowl props, the Super Bowl spread (Eagles -1.5), and Super Bowl total (50). There are also exotic Super Bowl prop bets for off-field events like the color Gatorade dumped on the winning coach and length of the National Anthem. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23 simulation
The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
