Alabama State

College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana

If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
2023 NFL Draft: Buccaneers trade up for Tom Brady replacement; Colts make move for franchise QB as well

Following Saturday's Senior Bowl, we're now through the All-Star Game portion of the pre-draft process. And after a brief respite for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL combine and pro day workouts will be here before you know it. We give a little nod to a few Senior Bowl standouts in this mock draft, players who had good practice weeks and while not slam-dunk first-rounders, they have certainly given teams something to think about in the coming weeks.
Indiana vs. Purdue odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will try to build on their best start in program history when they face the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Purdue is riding a nine-game winning streak and is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten this season. Indiana had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Maryland on Tuesday, and it is in need of a resume-building win.
2023 NFL Draft: As Bears contemplate what to do with No. 1 overall selection, here's the ideal scenario

Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Manhattan wins 71-66 in OT against Siena

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) Nick Brennan's 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime put Manhattan in front and the Jaspers hit four of six from the line to close out a 71-66 win over Siena on Friday night. Anthony Nelson had 19 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams trade up for QBs as Bears move back; Ravens add eventual heir to Lamar Jackson

In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1

It's all come down to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the most-bet sporting events of the entire year, attracting wagers on Super Bowl props, the Super Bowl spread (Eagles -1.5), and Super Bowl total (50). There are also exotic Super Bowl prop bets for off-field events like the color Gatorade dumped on the winning coach and length of the National Anthem. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23 simulation

The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
