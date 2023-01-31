ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 rappers missing for days since Detroit appearance was scratched

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bjyk_0kXhEvRE00

Three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem, police said.

"We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we're trying to find the answer to," Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday. "The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us."

The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker.

They were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled.

Kelly's fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night.

"I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop," Taylor Perrin said.

She said Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.

"Armani did his time and came out as a whole new person," Perrin told The Detroit News.

McGinnis said police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.

"I'm confident that using those tools will help us get the answers that these families deserve," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS News

Teen arrested after possessing missing rapper's vehicle, authorities say

A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled."I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bodies found in Highland Park believed to be missing rappers

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bodies that were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park Thursday are believed to be three Detroit rappers who have been missing for two weeks. The mother of Armani Kelly spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and stated that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery. Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were found at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park. MSP has not identified the victims at this time. Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing on Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
outliermedia.org

Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?

Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit girl impersonates Black icons

Rosie White, 7, dresses up as Black icons and makes educational videos. She does this all year long, but she is especially involved during Black History Month.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
CBS News

CBS News

602K+
Followers
79K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy