Reese Witherspoon Radiates in Vibrant ‘Netflix Red’ Dress for ‘Your Place or Mine’ Promo

Look out, here comes Reese Witherspoon donning a beautiful red dress in the same shade as the Netflix logo for the grand premiere of her new Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine .

In a new Instagram post, the 46-year-old actress shared a video of herself enjoying a nice balcony view while donning a stunning red mini dress with a pair of ruby red pointy heels and black cat-eye shades.

The caption read, “Getting ready to promote my FIRST @netflix movie ever. Naturally, I wore Netflix RED !! #YourPlaceOrMine.”

Witherspoon will star alongside Ashton Kutcher in the new rom-com, which is set to come out next week (on February 10 to be exact).

Earlier this month, Netflix released the official trailer for the movie, where we are first introduced to lifelong friends Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher). With a similar plotline to The Holiday , they decide to switch houses for a week and discover what they truly want out of life.

Your Place or Mine was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who was behind several beloved films, including 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada . McKenna is also making her directorial debut with this movie. The film is also produced by Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine .

Alongside Witherspoon and Kutcher, the rom-com will feature stars like Jesse Williams ( Grey’s Anatomy ), Tig Notaro ( The Sarah Silverman Program ), Steve Zahn ( The White Lotus ) and Zoë Chao ( The Afterparty ).

Red is definitely your color, Reese.

Shop Reese's Look

Mango Knot Detail Shirt Dress

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X1675568&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-short%2Fknot-detail-shirt-dress_47051502.html&xcust=reese%20shop%20grid

70

Buy It

Equipment Lenora Silk Dress

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.equipmentfr.com%2Fproducts%2Flenora-silk-dress-in-chili-pepper-red&xcust=reese%20shop%20grid

413

Buy It

Tuckernuck Poppy Red Ponte Clifton Dress

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftnuck.com%2F%2Fproducts%2Fpoppy-red-ponte-clifton-dress%3Fvariant%3D43477370437854&xcust=reese%20shop%20grid

198

Buy It

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon Are Obsessed with Mother Denim, but Are They Worth the Splurge?