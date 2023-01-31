ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Paramedics could sound early warnings of child abuse or neglect – but they need support and more training

By Stephen Bartlett, Senior Lecturer, paramedic science, Queensland University of Technology, Navindhra Naidoo, Program Director: Paramedicine, Western Sydney University, Alex Cahill, Research Officer, Australian Catholic University, Simon Sawyer, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Australian Catholic University, Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnfhg_0kXhEj5k00
Shutterstock

Child abuse and neglect is, unfortunately, a far more common occurrence in Australia than many people realise.

In Australia in 2020–21 (the most recent figures available), there were more than half a million notifications to child protection services. Around 180,000 children and young people are receiving child protection support and 46,000 are in out-of-home care. These figures are all on the rise.

Child maltreatment can be hidden. Often children don’t know what they are experiencing is maltreatment, and they can find it hard to speak up. People who notice something isn’t right may not know how to get support. And those inflicting the harm may go to great lengths to cover it up.

Protecting children and young people is everyone’s business , but there are some groups who can play a key role. Teachers, for example, are in a unique position to build trust with children and observe changes over time and are responsible for around one-quarter of all notifications .

There is another workforce who encounter children and young people at risk of maltreatment. They have the advantage of being regularly asked to enter people’s houses, and are able to observe children at home: paramedics.

Read more: Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress

A unique view into the home

Emotional abuse (when a child is made to feel worthless, isolated or frightened) is the type of harm child protection services most commonly hear about (around half the cases in Australia). This is followed by neglecting to provide essential care for children’s physical or emotional development (21%), physical abuse (14%) and sexual abuse (10%).

Child maltreatment is not usually the result of an unknown, “evil” person preying on vulnerable children. The harm is more likely to be inflicted by a family member , or someone known to the child, and it’s also not always because they want to harm the child. Sometimes caregivers simply do not have adequate resources to properly care for their children. They may have poor access to health care or medications, or be in the grips of food insecurity .

In the past five years , 764 children (aged 0–17) were flagged by a paramedic for suspected maltreatment in Victoria alone. It is likely this is only a tiny fraction of the true number of children experiencing maltreatment who are seen by paramedics.

Paramedics are in a unique position to witness early signs of abuse and neglect that may otherwise remain hidden. Despite this potential, they have very little education on child maltreatment, and they report feeling unprepared and unsure how to help. This is likely a major contributor to the low reporting rates.

Read more: Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research

How well do paramedics recognise and report child maltreatment?

We asked 217 Victorian paramedics about their knowledge of child maltreatment. They mostly understood how to make a report to child protection services. However, when we gave them ten short written portrayals of child maltreatment paramedics commonly encounter and asked them what they would do, the results were different.

Paramedics are quite good at identifying visible signs of maltreatment, such as physical or sexual abuse or neglect, but struggle to identify less-visible forms, such as emotional abuse or exposure to family violence.

They are also less likely to make a report about cases involving emotional abuse, which is worrying considering emotional abuse accounts for half of all substantiated cases.

Paramedics want to make sure children and young people are safe, but feel unsure and don’t act unless the maltreatment is obvious. They are being reactive – rather than taking a proactive, risk-based approach to prevent maltreatment before it occurs.

Typical reasons health-care professionals don’t make a report when they suspect child maltreatment include not feeling supported by their employer to do so. There are a few simple things we can do to address this.

Change is needed

Paramedics could fill a huge gap in our child protective services, undertaking an “early warning system” role to help prevent maltreatment before it occurs. This would fall within the existing scope of practice for all paramedics in Australia, who have a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure the safety of their patients.

To do this we first need legislative change. In Australia there is legislation in each state making it a crime for certain people to fail to report suspected child maltreatment. Paramedics are not listed in the legislation, despite nurses, doctors and teachers being listed.

Adding paramedics to this group would ensure there is a sufficient legal impetus for them to make a report. Mandatory reporting increases the visibility of maltreated children and does not appear to significantly discourage people from using a health service.

Next, we need to improve paramedic education so they have a full understanding of all forms of child maltreatment and interrupting cycles of violence. This must emphasise less visible forms of maltreatment and early warning signs. Ambulance services should ensure paramedics understand their obligations, have access to clear policies and procedures, and feel supported.

Perhaps most importantly, we need to train our paramedics to be proactive, rather than reactive. Our research shows paramedics are reluctant to make a report until they see clear signs maltreatment has occurred. Because maltreatment often escalates over time, the earlier warning signs are identified, and children and caregivers connected with supportive services, the safer children will be.

Read more: To end gender-based violence in one generation, we must fix how the system responds to children and young people

If you are under 18 and reading this

You can always tell a paramedic if you don’t feel safe. Paramedics are caring and trustworthy adults and will be able to find the right people to help you.

You can also call the Kids Help Line if you want to talk to someone on 1800 55 1800.

Simon Sawyer is affiliated with the Australasian College of Paramedicine.

Alex Cahill receives funding from a range of Australian, state, and territory governments, and non-government agencies including child welfare and out-of-home care providers.

Daryl Higgins receives funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council, a range of Australian, state, and territory governments, and non-government agencies including child welfare and out-of-home care providers.

Navindhra Naidoo is affiliated with Western Sydney University, Australasian Council of Paramedicine and Australasian Council of Paramedicine Deans.

Stephen Bartlett is affiliated with Queensland University of Technology and Australasian College of Paramedicine

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

We're missing opportunities to identify domestic violence perpetrators. This is what needs to change

Identifying perpetrators of domestic and family violence is critical to ending violence against women. Practitioners across different sectors, including mental health, alcohol and drug services, have a vital opportunity to “screen” clients to identify if they’ve experienced or perpetrated domestic violence. However, our new research reveals practitioners across a range of services are missing opportunities to identify people who choose to perpetrate violence. The research, funded by the Australian Institute of Criminology and led by Griffith University’s Silke Meyer, reveals there’s significant work to be done to embed screening practices across a range of different services. States and territory governments across Australia have repeatedly...
TheConversationAU

With the training to diagnose, test, prescribe and discharge, nurse practitioners could help rescue rural health

It can be tough to access front-line health care outside the cities and suburbs. For the seven million Australians living in rural communities there are significant challenges in accessing health care due to serious workforce shortages, geographic isolation and socioeconomic disadvantage. This results in rural people having poorer quality of life, and long-term poor health outcomes. Primary health care is the entry point into the health system. It includes care delivered in community settings such as general practice, health centres and allied health practices. It can be delivered via telehealth where face-to-face services are unavailable. But there is a critical shortage...
TheConversationAU

Here's who decides cause of death, how death certificates work – and whether a person died with or of COVID

COVID was Australia’s third leading cause of death (after heart disease and dementia) in 2022. In a bad flu year we have about 1,200 influenza deaths. We had more than 1,500 COVID deaths in just the first month of 2023. We need to take COVID seriously. It is not like a cold or the flu. It is an exceptional disease. Because of the availability of vaccines and antivirals, there is no need for panic or further lockdowns. But there is no room for complacency either. The starting point in taking COVID seriously is ensuring policymakers and the public have confidence in the...
TheConversationAU

My kid is biting, hitting and kicking. I’m at my wit’s end, what can I do?

Everyone with young children experiences parenting challenges. And these are often exacerbated by parental exhaustion, financial or relationship difficulties, and work stress. I’m a clinical child psychologist who runs a clinic for parents experiencing difficulty parenting young children. One of the first questions parents ask us is “do I need help?” If there is more stress than enjoyment for you in being a parent, or you are becoming increasingly reactive or angry, or struggling to find things that work in your situation, the answer may be “yes”. When parents come and see us, they might tell us their child is kicking...
TheConversationAU

Wondering about ADHD, autism and your child’s development? What to know about getting a neurodevelopmental assessment

With childcare and schools starting the new year, parents might be anxiously wondering how their child will adapt in a new learning environment. Some parents may be concerned about their child’s development or that they need specialised support. One in five children have a developmental vulnerability when they start school. And one in ten will meet criteria for a neurodevelopmental condition, such as autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Getting the right assessment can be surprisingly difficult. But there are ways you can get the most out of the process. ...
TheConversationAU

'Arts are meant to be at the heart of our life': what the new national cultural policy could mean for Australia – if it all comes together

It’s finally been launched. A new cultural policy for Australia. After years (actually decades) of neglect, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today launched a new national cultural policy, Revive. In his speech he said: Arts are meant to be at the heart of our life It’s important that our prime minister says this and owns the centrality of culture in our lives. The last prime minister who acknowledged the importance of the arts in Australian life was Paul Keating 30 years ago. It has been a long time since. The arts have had a tough time in Australia for many years. While the population of...
TheConversationAU

'Discriminatory impact on First Nations people': coroner calls for urgent bail reform in Veronica Nelson inquest

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and/or images of deceased people. A Victorian coroner has called for swift reform of bail laws when handing down his findings into the death of 37-year-old Aboriginal woman Veronica Nelson. Nelson was suffering from an undiagnosed medical condition when she was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and alleged breach of bail in January 2020. She was later found dead in her cell at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, despite using the intercom system about 40 times to alert staff to her deteriorating condition. Coroner Simon McGregor found “cruel” and “degrading”...
TheConversationAU

Victoria has implemented all 227 recommendations from its royal commission into family violence. So was it a success?

In 2016, the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence released its findings following an exhaustive 13-month inquiry. In it were 227 recommendations to completely transform the state’s family violence services. The royal commission involved more than 1,000 written submissions, 44 group sessions attended by some 850 people, and 25 days of public hearings. It is widely regarded as the largest family violence reform process in Australia’s history. In the past seven years, many have looked to Victoria to gauge what a multi-billion-dollar government commitment to reform can deliver. Last week, with relatively little fanfare, the Victorian government announced it has now...
TheConversationAU

More than 2,000 people from Wittenoom died of asbestos-related diseases. A powerful and compelling requiem brings their story to the stage

Review: Wittenoom, directed by Susie Dee, Red Stitch Deep in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia, the town of Wittenoom lies empty, desolate … and contaminated. Wittenoom is on Banjima country. It was officially established in 1947 as a company town to house those working on the blue asbestos mine in the nearby Wittenoom Gorge. In the 1950s, Wittenoom became Australia’s sole supplier of asbestos. The reported health risks of asbestos led to the shutting down of the mine in 1966 and permanent closure of the town in 2022. To date, more than 2,000 miners, residents and family members have died...
TheConversationAU

200 experts dissected the Black Summer bushfires in unprecedented detail. Here are 6 lessons to heed

The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 were cataclysmic: a landmark in Australia’s environmental history. They burnt more than 10 million hectares, mostly forests in southeast Australia. Many of our most distinctive, ancient and vulnerable species were worst affected. A new book released today, titled Australia’s Megafires, synthesises the extent of the losses. The work involved contributions from more than 200 scientists and experts. It provides the most comprehensive assessment yet of how the fires affected biodiversity and Indigenous cultural values, and how nature has recovered. The work reveals a picture of almost unfathomable destruction. More than 1,600 native species had at...
TheConversationAU

Pay, safety and welfare: how the new Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces can strengthen the arts sector

In May, we predicted Tony Burke’s joint portfolio of workplace relations and the arts was an opportunity to address some of the challenges facing the arts and cultural sector. With the launch of Revive, the new national cultural policy, we’re seeing this potentially start to pay off. One focal point of Revive is the establishment of the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, a new body within Creative Australia (a rebranded and expanded Australia Council). The role of the centre is, according to the policy: to provide advice on issues of pay, safety and welfare in the arts and entertainment...
TheConversationAU

How culling Australia's feral water buffalo could help tackle climate change

The world’s largest wild population of water buffalo now roam Australia. As does the largest wild herd of camels. We have millions of feral goats and deer. For these introduced species, Australia is a paradise. Plenty of vegetation, and not many predators, other than dingoes, crocodiles and humans. The problem is, these ruminants burp out the potent greenhouse gas methane from fermenting vegetation in their stomachs. While ferals only produce an estimated 5% of the methane produced by Australia’s 24 million cattle and 74 million sheep, feral ruminant numbers are soaring. Buffalo, in particular, are high methane emitters, pumping...
TheConversationAU

It'll be tough for Perrottet to win the NSW election. But Labor won't romp home either

At the New South Wales election on March 25 a 12-year-old Coalition government will be seeking re-election. Hoping to return as premier is Liberal leader Dominic Perrottet – a political conservative and devout Catholic with seven children, who was this week forced to respond to allegations aired on Four Corners about curriculum concerns at a Sydney school linked to Catholic group Opus Dei. Perrottet attended Redfield College, one of the schools featured in the the ABC report. It is just the latest headache for Perrottet, leader of a government whose 12-year term in office has only been exceeded in NSW by Labor...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy