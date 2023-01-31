Read full article on original website
QAD Acquires Redzone
QAD Inc., a Santa Barbara, CA-based Thoma Bravo portfolio firm delivering next-generation manufacturing and provide chain options within the cloud to allow the Adaptive Enterprise, closed the acquisition of Redzone, a Miami, FL-based supplier of a related workforce answer for manufacturing. That is the second acquisition accomplished by QAD within...
Paradigm Acquires Welvie
Paradigm, a Walnut Creek, CA-based firm which makes a speciality of fixing catastrophic and healthcare, acquired Welvie, a healthcare decision-support firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Paradigm will mix property and capabilities of the 2 organizations to reinforce one another’s present services, whereas enabling...
QAD Acquires Redzone to Fortify Vision of Adaptive Enterprise
QAD Inc., a Thoma Bravo portfolio company delivering next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud to enable the Adaptive Enterprise, has closed the acquisition of Redzone. Over 1,000 plants and 300,000 frontline workers worldwide rely on Redzone’s solutions to create a better employee experience for frontline teams and...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Bain & Company Acquires Umbrage
Bain & Company, a Boston, MA-based consultancy firm, acquired Umbrage, a Houston, TX-based digital product studio. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Collectively, Umbrage will work carefully with Bain’s Innovation & Design providers and produce extra deep technical experience in areas akin to Product Administration, UI/UX Design, Full-Stack Growth, DevOps, QA, and Web3. The transfer will additional assist shoppers with the end-to-end supply capabilities essential to conceptualize, design, construct, and scale next-level, software-driven enterprise fashions and merchandise. The deal will speed up the scaling of the agency’s Innovation & Design providers by strengthening Bain’s full suite of digital providers offered by Vector. Thus far, Bain’s Vector staff has suggested on greater than 6,700 digital tasks throughout industries all over the world, delivering end-to-end capabilities in superior analytics, innovation & design, software program engineering and enterprise expertise.
Cox Communications Acquires Logicworks
Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, an expert and managed cloud providers firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Logicworks joins Cox’s portfolio of business providers corporations that work collectively to serve enterprise connectivity, telecom and IT wants. By bringing collectively Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Enterprise firm, Cox will strengthen its providing to offer cloud options to U.S.-based corporations across the globe.
Nobl9 Receives Growth Funding
Nobl9, a Waltham, MA-based service stage observability firm, obtained a strategic funding of undisclosed quantity. Backers included ServiceNow and Cisco Investments, and current traders together with Battery Ventures and CRV. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing its product, servicing clients and educating the group...
Plusgrade Acquires UpStay
Plusgrade, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of ancillary income options for the worldwide journey trade, acquired UpStay, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of improve and ancillary income options for the hospitality trade. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Plusgrade is constant its progress after buying Factors, the worldwide chief...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners
Constellation, a New York-based supplier of a verticalized SaaS enterprise expertise platform, acquired a Progress funding from Newlight Companions. The quantity of the deal reportedly was $15M. The corporate intends to make use of the funds so as to add key expertise and scale presence throughout new industries, together with...
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
Tech Subscription Platform Raylo Secures $136M Loan
The London-based tech subscription startup Raylo has secured a £110 million ($135.64 million) loan. As reported by tech funding news on Tuesday (Jan. 31), the debt facility is provided by NatWest bank and Quilam Capital. According to the article, Raylo will use the funds to fuel its growth and expand its product portfolio.
BT Group moves from mainframes to the cloud with Kyndryl
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Laptop Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising publications, together with Laptop Enterprise Overview, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising Gazette.
10 industries China is focusing on automating
China’s Ministry of Trade and Info Know-how, together with 17 different businesses, has created a brand new motion plan known as the “Robot + Application Action Plan.” This plan lays out 10 industries the nation desires to deal with creating robotic techniques for and overarching targets for the nation’s robotics {industry} to hit by 2025.
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Kfir Granit Joins ScoutCam as Senior General Counsel, Contracts and Sales
Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, take a leading role in contract negotiations, and provide support to sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam, a leading provider of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, announced the appointment of Kfir Granit as senior general counsel, contracts and sales. In this role, Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, facilitate partnerships, take a leading role in contract negotiations, identify risks in various business opportunities and mitigate them and provide consistent support to the sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam’s advanced product portfolio includes video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, energy and healthcare industries.
Kubeark Raises $2.8M in Pre-Seed Funding
Kubeark, a New York-based supplier of an open and infrastructure-agnostic platform, raised $2.8M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Credo Ventures, with participation from Seedcamp, LAUNCHub Ventures, and 500 Rising Europe. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up platform improvement and construct a...
LuxWall Raises $33M in Series A Funding
LuxWall, a Ypsilanti, MI-based startup producing Internet Zero Glass expertise, raised $33M in Sequence A funding. The spherical, which introduced the entire funding raised to $39M, was led by 2150, with participation from Khosla Ventures and present buyers, Breakthrough Power Ventures (BEV) and Prelude Ventures. Led by Scott Thomsen, CEO,...
VMware Upgrades Point-of-Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.
Apply now: New programme to improve digital and data skills
We’re happy to announce that the Geospatial Commision is now inviting purposes from members of the Authorities Geography Career (GGP) to its new digital and knowledge expertise coaching pilot. The brand new coaching scheme is open to as much as 20 members of the GGP. The deadline for purposes is 11.59 pm on Sunday nineteenth February.
