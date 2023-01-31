Read full article on original website
Watch: Kenny Gajewski Discusses Upcoming 2023 Season
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski met with the media on Friday morning ahead of the start of the 2023 season for Cowgirl Softball. The Cowgirls start their 2023 campaign off with a four-game stand in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, against Oregon on Feb. 10, North Carolina on the 11th, Maryland on the 12th and Ole Miss on the 12th.
Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on
NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville
Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong: 'I think the arrow is up on Oklahoma'
NORMAN, Okla. — Steve Wiltfong is an expert of experts. He's our 247Sports Director of Recruiting, and he believes the Sooners are poised for a comeback, perhaps in short order, given what they've brought in on the recruiting trail. “Oklahoma, this is a class that really stands out to...
Jamison Mejia Makes It Known, He's a Cowboy
STILLWATER – His official visit took place Jan. 26-28, his decision was made on Jan. 29, but Jamison Mejia’s desire to be at Oklahoma State started sometime in early 2022 and carried on through football camp at Oklahoma State last summer. It actually became official today, if you are reading this on signing day Feb. 1.
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
Oklahoma State Completes Bedlam Sweep of Oklahoma With 71-61 Win
Oklahoma State took care of business from buzzer to buzzer down in Norman for Bedlam part two as they beat Oklahoma, 71-61. With the win, the Cowboys move to 13-9 overall, 4-5 in Big 12 play and marks the first road win in Big 12 play. It also marked the first double-digit win over the Sooners in Norman since 2004, while giving head coach Mike Boynton his 100th win since taking over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
Oklahoma State February Signing Day 2023: Defensive Line
STILLWATER – The February signing period is finally here and Oklahoma State is looking to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class!. Pokes Report has put together in-depth recruiting profiles on the new high school additions, as well as the transfers who have been added to the team since the December signing period.
Cowgirls Outshoot Texas Tech to Go 5-5 in Big 12
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team used a 16-5 run to close its contest en route to an 86-74 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday night in front of 1,901 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls forced Tech into five early turnovers while building a 9-3 lead. However, the Lady Raiders made their first seven shots from the floor, including a three-point play, with less than three minutes to go in the period to cut the OSU margin to 18-17. Tech drilled a 3-pointer with 1:20 on the clock to move in front for the first time in the contest. The teams were knotted at 22 apiece through the first 10 minutes.
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
Oklahoma State Lands Signing Day Commitment From Cascia Hall Safety Cooper Lai
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State landed a second signing day commitment, this one coming from Cascia Hall safety, Cooper Lai. Lai, who checks in at 6-1, 175 pounds, played both quarterback and safety for the Commandos. He recorded 81 total tackles, 60 of which were solo stops. He also recorded 14 pass break ups, four interceptions and three tackles for loss.
Big 12 Could Add One, Subtract Two at Board Meeting
STILLWATER – Some four hours to the south on both Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors, the school presidents and chancellors are meeting with senior Big 12 staff including Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. The agenda was not made public, but Pokes Report has learned from multiple sources that two subjects being discussed and possibly being voted upon include adding Gonzaga as a basketball only member of the Big 12.
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Oklahoma State February Signing Day 2023: Whole Class
Elijah Collins, TR RB, 6-1, 216 pounds, Detroit (University of Detroit Jesuit), Mich., Michigan State. Sesi Vailahi, RB/Ath., 5-9, 190 pounds, Salt Lake City (West), Utah. Leon Johnson III, TR WR, 6-5, 207 pounds, Bothell, Wash., George Fox University. Arland Bruce IV, TR Slot/RB, 5-10, 198 pounds, Olathe (North), Kan.,...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks
OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Police searching for chase suspect. Authorities are searching for a chase suspect. Suspect in custody...
