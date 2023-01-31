STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team used a 16-5 run to close its contest en route to an 86-74 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday night in front of 1,901 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls forced Tech into five early turnovers while building a 9-3 lead. However, the Lady Raiders made their first seven shots from the floor, including a three-point play, with less than three minutes to go in the period to cut the OSU margin to 18-17. Tech drilled a 3-pointer with 1:20 on the clock to move in front for the first time in the contest. The teams were knotted at 22 apiece through the first 10 minutes.

