House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Senators discuss proposal to put St. Louis police under state control
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been under local control for the last decade, but some lawmakers would like to see the agency overseen by the state.
Opinion: In the farm bill, protecting the productivity of Iowa agriculture
Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike Naig is the Iowa secretary of agriculture. With total output ranking second in the nation, Iowa agriculture is truly a productivity powerhouse. We are blessed to grow and raise significantly more than we, ourselves, can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. In our individual roles as Iowa secretary of agriculture and as a member of Congress on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, we are well positioned to serve Iowans and deliver real results for our farmers, families, and rural communities this year and beyond.
Supreme Court takes up property 'theft’ dispute over unpaid taxes
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide a property rights dispute on whether government entities violate the Constitution when they seize homes for failure to pay taxes and then keep all the proceeds or allow private investors to profit. The justices will decide whether such seizures...
Lawmaker claims new bill would ‘make St. Louis safe again’
One Missouri state lawmaker claims his newly-introduced legislation would "make St. Louis safe again."
Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board
With many medication prices rising faster than inflation, Democrats in both the House and Senate are proposing that Virginia create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to review and set upper payment limits on certain drug prices. “Prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax […] The post Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Governor Josh Shapiro’s refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pennsylvania law
States like Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have such laws, as do cities including New York and Philadelphia, where city officials also cap the amount that an individual donor can give to an inauguration. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid...
Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards
A western Iowa lawmaker has introduced legislation to eliminate the gender-balance requirements for boards, committees and commissions that are established by state law. Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, introduced Senate Study Bill 1037 this week. He said it’s not part of any “cultural agenda” but an attempt to do away with a law […] The post Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Womack introduces bill to address VA leadership needs
Congressman Steve Womack introduced a new bill on Tuesday in an effort to support veteran care.
Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing
WASHINGTON – In its first meeting of the new congressional session, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry gathered Wednesday for a hearing on the trade and horticulture titles in the upcoming farm bill. The legislators prioritized enforcing the nation’s agricultural trade agreements, expanding access to international markets and supporting underserved producers. “The […] The post Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
State Attorneys General seek year-round E-15
Last week, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led a bipartisan coalition of seven Attorneys General urging the Biden Administration to follow the law and allow the sale of year-round E-15. Federal law permits Governors to request that the EPA issue the regulations allowing E15 and requires the EPA to issue...
Congress gears up for another farm bill. Here's what's on the menu
Climate, food stamps, broadband and research dollars are all on the line as negotiations kick off for the 2023 farm bill.
WSET
'Fight for a cure': Senator Warner helps lead bills to fund Alzheimer's research
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSET) — Virginia's Senator Mark Warner is helping lead a pair of bills to push for Alzheimer's research along with a bipartisan group of other senators. The bills, the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, build on " the important progress that has been made to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease," according to a statement from Warner.
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether a law school in Vermont modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels against the artist’s wishes after they were considered by some in the school community to be racially offensive.
pharmacist.com
American Pharmacists Association on move to cut pharmacy hours
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, APhA issued the following release regarding recent news that some pharmacies are moving to cut pharmacy operating hours. APhA appreciates the attention given to recent moves by some pharmacies to cut pharmacy operating hours. Like other health care professionals, pharmacy teams across the country have been stressed and stretched delivering patient care that they are educated and trained to provide, while being inadequately staffed or supported in some cases. Appropriate staffing and workplace conditions are essential for pharmacy teams to safely deliver quality patient care.
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy: Texas, California, and New Jersey Join Call for Independent Examiner
A growing chorus of regulators wants an independent examiner appointed to review the financial statements, or lack thereof, in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. “Texas, among several other state and federal regulators, is currently investigating the Debtors and their related entities for violations in connection with their transaction of business in Texas and with Texas account holders,” wrote attorney Roma Desai on behalf of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
KIMT
New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate
MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday. KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails. Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's...
