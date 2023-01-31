Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
Click2Houston.com
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December. The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HPD searching for clumsy robbers who hit convenience store in Houston's southside
While one of the suspects was taking money out of the cash register, the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, only to drop them on his way out. Video shows him struggling to pick them up.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
4 people injured when shots fired in front of 2 children at Texas City apartment, police say
Investigators said two children were inside the apartment during the shooting but were unharmed. At last check, a woman who was shot in the back was in critical condition.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
KHOU
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at La Marque home
Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balc.
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
Click2Houston.com
Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers
Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0