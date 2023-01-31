Read full article on original website
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Webster City man arrested after Wednesday night burglary and accident.
Webster City Police late Wednesday night apprehended a Webster City man after an incident in the community shortly before 10 p.m. 19 year old Jose Rayon Salgado was charged by local officers with Driving While License Under Suspension,First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent. Reportedly a 2008 Honda CR-V operated by Salgado was attempting to flee the scene of a reported burglary. The Salgado car sped away from Webster City Police officers in reverse traveling eastbound in the alley between First and Second Streets in the 1000 block. The car backed into a phone box, a fence and utility pole before turning around and driving forward eastbound through the alley. As the Salgado car exited the alley onto Grove Street it attempted to turn South onto Grove Street when it lost control and struck a parked 2007 model GMC Sierra pickup truck with the owner not immediately known. The Salgado car then became stuck in a snow bank. Salgado was then taken into police custody without injury. Investigating officer Clint Houge reported $10,000 in damage to the car Salgado was driving with $1000 in damage to the parked pickup.There was also $500 in damage to a phone box, damage to a city owned utility pole and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence at the Patrick Croy residence. Salgado made an appearance in Hamilton County Magistrate Court Thursday morning. Iowa Courtts Online stated the Salgado was being held on a $25,000 bond for the charges of First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent.
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers
Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
Newscast 02.03.23: New video shows dangers of cell phone use in cars; Using credit cards on the mid-way
A new video being released by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau today features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla says the video is important for all motorists to watch. The...
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
