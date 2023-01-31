Aptos worth has been in a powerful bullish development in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT phrases. The variety of customers in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) worth has accomplished spectacularly properly in 2023, making it one of many top-performing cash within the trade. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the bottom level this 12 months, as we wrote here. Nonetheless, a better take a look at its community exhibits that issues usually are not happening properly.

20 HOURS AGO