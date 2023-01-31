ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott Laboratories is a diversified healthcare conglomerate with a 51-year track record of consecutive annual dividend raises. CVS Health is now a private insurance provider that is increasingly capable of providing the healthcare benefits it also gets paid to manage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NEWSBTC

German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services

DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Crash: Tesla Suffers $140 Million BTC Loss, SEC Filing Shows

In February of 2021, Tesla revealed its intention to sell automobiles using Bitcoin, prompting the price of the cryptocurrency to skyrocket, while also purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the crypto. One BTC was valued at around $43,000 at the time of the investment. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was then...
astaga.com

Aptos price forms a bullish flag amid on-chain activity woes

Aptos worth has been in a powerful bullish development in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT phrases. The variety of customers in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) worth has accomplished spectacularly properly in 2023, making it one of many top-performing cash within the trade. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the bottom level this 12 months, as we wrote here. Nonetheless, a better take a look at its community exhibits that issues usually are not happening properly.
PYMNTS

TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial

TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
astaga.com

Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?

Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
astaga.com

Cardano Price Prediction Looks Grim While Metacade Set To Moon

Blockchain expertise is disrupting quite a lot of world industries by its distinctive skill to democratize web possession. Whether or not in crypto gaming, digital paintings, provide chain administration, or cross-border finance, blockchain expertise is delivering extra transparency and larger management for people whereas they use on-line providers. Crypto buyers...
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
astaga.com

SHIB, ETH Price Drop Incoming? FTX-Voyager Case Might Be The Reason

Shiba Inu Information: Collapsed crypto change, FTX sued Voyager, a crypto lender, so as to get well $446 million price of funds. As per experiences, the fund was allotted by FTX earlier than getting into for chapter again in November 2022. Nevertheless, on chain information trackers have recognized some transactions made by Voyager which could result in a value dump for a number of cryptos.
astaga.com

Binance Will Temporarily Suspend Cardano Withdrawals and Deposits On 14th February

On the night of February 14, 2023, Binance will briefly droop Cardano (ADA) deposits and withdrawals amid the upcoming Valentine’s Day replace of the Cardano community, referred to as SECP. Binance To Quickly Droop Cardano Withdrawals And Deposits. In keeping with the report, the buying and selling of ADA...
astaga.com

Monero (XMR) price staggers as the hash rate retreats

Monero worth moved sideways on Thursday as traders reacted to the most recent rate of interest determination by the Federal Reserve. XMR, the community’s coin, was buying and selling at $180 on Thursday, a couple of factors beneath this yr’s excessive of $187. It has jumped by greater than 22% from the bottom level in January.

