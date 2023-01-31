Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
ChatGPT explains Warren Buffett's investment strategy - and names 2 stocks that could align with the billionaire's portfolio
Insider asked OpenAI's viral bot for its thoughts on the Berkshire Hathaway legend's value-investing approach and what names Buffett could buy next.
Motley Fool
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott Laboratories is a diversified healthcare conglomerate with a 51-year track record of consecutive annual dividend raises. CVS Health is now a private insurance provider that is increasingly capable of providing the healthcare benefits it also gets paid to manage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Lithium Stock Albemarle Provides a Massive Boost to Long-Term Growth Targets -- Time to Buy?
Albemarle had a fantastic 2022, but it thinks it can more than double its sales again by 2027. Besides growing lithium production and sales, the company also predicts rising profit margins. If management reaches its goals, shares look like a fantastic value right now. You’re reading a free article with...
NEWSBTC
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Crash: Tesla Suffers $140 Million BTC Loss, SEC Filing Shows
In February of 2021, Tesla revealed its intention to sell automobiles using Bitcoin, prompting the price of the cryptocurrency to skyrocket, while also purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the crypto. One BTC was valued at around $43,000 at the time of the investment. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was then...
astaga.com
Aptos price forms a bullish flag amid on-chain activity woes
Aptos worth has been in a powerful bullish development in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT phrases. The variety of customers in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) worth has accomplished spectacularly properly in 2023, making it one of many top-performing cash within the trade. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the bottom level this 12 months, as we wrote here. Nonetheless, a better take a look at its community exhibits that issues usually are not happening properly.
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
astaga.com
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
astaga.com
Cardano Price Prediction Looks Grim While Metacade Set To Moon
Blockchain expertise is disrupting quite a lot of world industries by its distinctive skill to democratize web possession. Whether or not in crypto gaming, digital paintings, provide chain administration, or cross-border finance, blockchain expertise is delivering extra transparency and larger management for people whereas they use on-line providers. Crypto buyers...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold 2x More BTC Than Minted in January
Bitcoin had a superb begin to the yr 2023 gaining greater than 40% within the first month of the yr. This additionally proved to be the second-largest acquire within the month of January in a decade after 2023. Because the BTC value soared all the way in which to $23,000...
astaga.com
SHIB, ETH Price Drop Incoming? FTX-Voyager Case Might Be The Reason
Shiba Inu Information: Collapsed crypto change, FTX sued Voyager, a crypto lender, so as to get well $446 million price of funds. As per experiences, the fund was allotted by FTX earlier than getting into for chapter again in November 2022. Nevertheless, on chain information trackers have recognized some transactions made by Voyager which could result in a value dump for a number of cryptos.
astaga.com
Binance Will Temporarily Suspend Cardano Withdrawals and Deposits On 14th February
On the night of February 14, 2023, Binance will briefly droop Cardano (ADA) deposits and withdrawals amid the upcoming Valentine’s Day replace of the Cardano community, referred to as SECP. Binance To Quickly Droop Cardano Withdrawals And Deposits. In keeping with the report, the buying and selling of ADA...
astaga.com
Monero (XMR) price staggers as the hash rate retreats
Monero worth moved sideways on Thursday as traders reacted to the most recent rate of interest determination by the Federal Reserve. XMR, the community’s coin, was buying and selling at $180 on Thursday, a couple of factors beneath this yr’s excessive of $187. It has jumped by greater than 22% from the bottom level in January.
