Oklahoma City, OK

Tri-City Herald

NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Report: Clippers’ Offer Included Mann, Kennard, More for Irving

View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. There were several bidders for the services of Irving, who became disenchanted with his situation in Brooklyn and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Magic

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic

The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers

Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
INDIANA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121

The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night. Nikola Vucevic...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Three Three-Team Mock Trade: Rozier + McDaniels Head to Contenders

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.
Tri-City Herald

Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles

Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Jamal Murray Scores 41 Points in Nuggets Win Over Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as significant underdogs. Atlanta was on the second night of a back-to-back and without Trae Young. Denver, the best team in the Western Conference, dominated Atlanta 128-108. Without their first option available, Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with Utah

Dallas Mavericks (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. Doncic is second in the league scoring 33.4 points per game. The Jazz are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bills Choice: Is It Really Edmunds ‘vs.’ Poyer?

The Buffalo Bills and their salary-cap challenges are real. But is it "real'' to suggest that when it coms to signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, that it's "either/or''?. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bills have “confronted the reality that it’s going to be tough” to...
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys in Super Bowl? Dallas Among 2023 Favorites

Football fans beyond Kansas City and Philadelphia are already looking beyond next Sunday's 57th Super Bowl. Those seeking some optimism for their team's chances of reaching the 58th are in luck. Early fortune, for the time being, favors the Dallas Cowboys, who have the fifth-best odds of winning next year's...
DALLAS, TX

