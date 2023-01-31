Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Lakers News: LA’s Betting Odds Shift After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers top trade target, Kyrie Irving, will head to the Western Conference. However, Irving won’t don the purple and gold; instead, he’s heading to the Dallas Mavericks and creating a new tandem with superstar Luka Doncic. LA and Irving have been linked to each other...
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
Report: Clippers’ Offer Included Mann, Kennard, More for Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. There were several bidders for the services of Irving, who became disenchanted with his situation in Brooklyn and...
Lakers: Nets Insider Discusses Mutual Interest Between Kyrie Irving And LA
News leaked Friday that Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving had requested a trade that would ship him out of Barclays Center for good. Your Los Angeles Lakers emerged as an instant contender for his services. Brooklyn insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports spoke with Nets Kingdom...
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Magic
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
After Ending Losing Streak, Pelicans Look To Continue Recent Dominance Of Visiting Kings
"OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called 'two in a row.' And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a 'winning streak.' It has happened before." - Lou Brown, Major League. After three weeks without a victory, the New Orleans Pelicans finally put an end...
Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121
The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night. Nikola Vucevic...
Three Three-Team Mock Trade: Rozier + McDaniels Head to Contenders
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
Jamal Murray Scores 41 Points in Nuggets Win Over Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as significant underdogs. Atlanta was on the second night of a back-to-back and without Trae Young. Denver, the best team in the Western Conference, dominated Atlanta 128-108. Without their first option available, Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points...
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with Utah
Dallas Mavericks (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. Doncic is second in the league scoring 33.4 points per game. The Jazz are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah...
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Report: Falcons ‘Really Like’ CB Nehemiah Shelton; EXCLUSIVE Draft Interview
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London broke a franchise rookie record with 72 catches in his debut season, just months after being far-and-away the most productive receiver in college football. But during London's third and final season with the USC Trojans, there was one particular corner who gave him trouble -...
Bills Choice: Is It Really Edmunds ‘vs.’ Poyer?
The Buffalo Bills and their salary-cap challenges are real. But is it "real'' to suggest that when it coms to signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, that it's "either/or''?. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bills have “confronted the reality that it’s going to be tough” to...
Cowboys in Super Bowl? Dallas Among 2023 Favorites
Football fans beyond Kansas City and Philadelphia are already looking beyond next Sunday's 57th Super Bowl. Those seeking some optimism for their team's chances of reaching the 58th are in luck. Early fortune, for the time being, favors the Dallas Cowboys, who have the fifth-best odds of winning next year's...
