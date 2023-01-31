ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield Air Show explains why parking isn’t free this year

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbAdd_0kXhCRwI00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Air Show returns in May but something new this year is that parking will not be free.

The reason behind the $20 parking fee and $50 VIP parking fee this year is due to the reduced amount of parking spaces due to construction and the increased cost of putting on such a show. The Westfield Air Show says parking this year has been greatly reduced for both general and VIP parking lots and will require a pre-purchased parking ticket to enter.

Westfield Air Show announces featured performers

The Westfield Air Show says the event is still free to the public and wanted to make the cost of parking as reasonable as possible. They encourage residents to come together in one vehicle as parking passes are based per vehicle and not per passenger. The money earned will directly support the 104th Fighter Wing and its personnel.

The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than a dozen aircraft will also be parked for exhibitors to see, including Army trucks and humvees.

The air show was canceled in 2021 over COVID-19, and organizers said the unpredictability of COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy