The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In the lead-up to the awards ceremony, all eyes were on Beyoncé, who came in with nine nominations, to see if she would break the record for the most awarded artist in Grammy history—and she did. After winning four awards, she now has 32 under her belt, beating the previous record holder, the late conductor Georg Solti, who had held the record since 1997 with 31 wins. Beyoncé made history after being awarded the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album and delivered a tearful speech in which she thanked the queer community and her Uncle Johnny, who heavily inspired her 2022 album Renaissance, as well as her husband Jay-Z and their children. The moment was deflated somewhat by the Recording Academy awarding Album of the Year to Harry Styles for Harry’s House, with many criticizing the institution for failing to award the prize to Beyoncé all four times she’s been up for it.

46 MINUTES AGO