New heart-shaped Hershey's doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for Valentine's Day

By Kelly McCarthy
 3 days ago

Valentine's Day celebrations just got sweeter with four new doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.

The new heart-shaped doughnuts, which hit menus Tuesday, are made with real Hershey's milk chocolate and Hershey's kisses, and are perfect to share with friends or loved ones during Cupid's busiest season.

Krispy Kreme - PHOTO: The new Valentine's Day dozen from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Dozen comes in a custom red and pink "Choc-Full-of-Love" box with a heart-shaped cutout to showcase a glimpse of the chocolate sweet treats inside.

Check out the details for each of the specialty flavors below.

Krispy Kreme - PHOTO: New heart-shaped Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with real Hershey's.

First up, the Hershey's I Pick You doughnut, filled with cream and dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, decorated with a buttercream and an icing rose.

The Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss doughnut is made with milk chocolate filling, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing and covered in mini milk chocolate kisses.

The Hershey's Strawberry Dream is made with Hershey's strawberry flavored cream and dipped in a red icing, covered in white chocolate chips and a blend of heart sprinkles.

Finally, the Hershey's Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme doughnut is filled with cream, dipped in Hershey's caramel icing and covered in Hershey's chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

The limited-edition confections are available for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

