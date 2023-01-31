ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man steals Nintendo Switch game consoles from Batavia Walmart, allegedly threatens gun

Batavia, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Batavia Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive Saturday evening. Police say a man entered the store and broke a Nintendo Switch glass display case, stealing several Nintendo Switch game consoles during which he allegedly told a store employee that he had a gun.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating more reports of burglars trying to crash into Rochester businesses

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating two more incidents involving vehicles crashing into businesses, apparently in order for the suspects to carry out burglaries. Officers responded to Petit Poutinerie on Elton Street around 5 a.m. Friday for a reported alarm activation. They said it appeared a vehicle drove into the building and items were stolen from inside.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs

Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Security footage: Criminals smash car, ATM outside local business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are investigating new surveillance video, amid two reported ‘smash-and-grabs’, from Tuesday night. Criminals have been targeting local businesses like Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive. Both, are within a mile of each other. Rochester Police said it’s possible the two break-ins are related, but nothing is confirmed. On Wednesday, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara man accused of rape, assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation

New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab …. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. Family of Daniel Prude joins activists at vigil to …. Members of Daniel Prude’s family and other organizations against police brutality came together in Rochester tonight for a vigil...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY

