Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed
Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
siouxfalls.business
And the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle winner is…
A burger featuring pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread has taken the crown in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle. The prize goes to Crawford’s Bar & Grill, where Chef Dan Myers and the culinary team created their burger, The Truffle Jam, using a prime beef patty, toasted pretzel bun, baby arugula, tomato and pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread.
KELOLAND TV
Police warning about selling items to strangers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two private sales over the weekend involving fake cash and fake phones. One case involved the sale of jewelry where the buyer paid with fake money. In the second case, the victim thought they were meeting to buys some cell phones but the devices ended up being for demo use only.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
KELOLAND TV
Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
YAHOO!
Step-father charged with 8 counts of rape in Minnehaha County
A Sioux Falls man has been charged with eight counts of first-degree rape, after a victim disclosed to a teacher that both her and her sister had been sexually assaulted at home, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by the Argus Leader on Tuesday states Diego Alonzo Alonzo, 33,...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
nwestiowa.com
Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot
ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified
TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
kiwaradio.com
Woman Could Be Sentenced To 25 Years On Drug Charges
Larchwood, Iowa — A Jasper, Minnesota woman has been arrested on felony drug charges after she was arrested near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Brianna Thode of Jasper is accused of drug trafficking. She was arrested on Friday at Grand Falls Casino.
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom
The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
