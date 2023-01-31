ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

KELOLAND TV

Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed

Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

And the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle winner is…

A burger featuring pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread has taken the crown in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle. The prize goes to Crawford’s Bar & Grill, where Chef Dan Myers and the culinary team created their burger, The Truffle Jam, using a prime beef patty, toasted pretzel bun, baby arugula, tomato and pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police warning about selling items to strangers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two private sales over the weekend involving fake cash and fake phones. One case involved the sale of jewelry where the buyer paid with fake money. In the second case, the victim thought they were meeting to buys some cell phones but the devices ended up being for demo use only.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
VERDI, MN
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YAHOO!

Step-father charged with 8 counts of rape in Minnehaha County

A Sioux Falls man has been charged with eight counts of first-degree rape, after a victim disclosed to a teacher that both her and her sister had been sexually assaulted at home, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by the Argus Leader on Tuesday states Diego Alonzo Alonzo, 33,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Worthington man charged for public intox

SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
WORTHINGTON, MN
nwestiowa.com

Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot

ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD
kiwaradio.com

Woman Could Be Sentenced To 25 Years On Drug Charges

Larchwood, Iowa — A Jasper, Minnesota woman has been arrested on felony drug charges after she was arrested near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Brianna Thode of Jasper is accused of drug trafficking. She was arrested on Friday at Grand Falls Casino.
JASPER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested on warrant found with meth

SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
SANBORN, IA
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom

The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
WINDOM, MN

