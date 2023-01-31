Read full article on original website
Related
Miller Grove ISD to Close Tuesday
Jamie Fox with Miller Grove ISD contacted KSST to inform the public that all extra curricular activates scheduled tonight, (Mon.), and tomorrow, (Tues.), have been cancelled. Also, the school will be closed tomorrow, (Tues.), due to inclement weather. Please stay tuned for future updates.
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs
Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
Little Texans Learning Center Answer to the Weather
Due to increment weather, for the safety of their students, the Little Texans Learning Center of Sulphur Springs will be closed all day tomorrow, (Tues.). Please stay tuned for future updates.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0