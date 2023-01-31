ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Grove ISD to Close Tuesday

Jamie Fox with Miller Grove ISD contacted KSST to inform the public that all extra curricular activates scheduled tonight, (Mon.), and tomorrow, (Tues.), have been cancelled. Also, the school will be closed tomorrow, (Tues.), due to inclement weather. Please stay tuned for future updates.
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs

Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
