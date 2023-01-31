ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Despite efforts, thousands of Austinites still left in the dark

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people are still in the dark Sunday in Austin. The city and Austin Energy leaders gave an update on how many are still without power, following the recent ice storm last week, and if and when they can expect a timeline for when all restorations will be completed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis

We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday

Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update on storm response

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor of Lakeway expresses frustration with Austin Energy's winter weather response

Tom Kilgore, the mayor of Lakeway, said Austin Energy has failed to prioritize the recovery of critical infrastructure, like hospitals and senior living facilities. “Our beloved city has been devastated by this winter storm,” Kilgore said. “We have a tremendous amount of damage to property and to homes and we have lots of people who were out power for 72 hours.”
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

Chainsaws and dry socks: Austinites step up for neighbors during ice storm

AUSTIN — Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The distant whine of chainsaws pierced the nonstop plops of ice falling from hanging tree branches as friends and neighbors dragged limbs across lawns, tossing them into wet piles along the streets of Balcones Woods. The collective effort to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy hosting community events for those without power

Austin Energy is hosting events this week for community members without power to charge electronics and medical devices. The company's charging station will be located at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane until 1 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin ISD to open Monday, except for some campuses

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials are set to open on Monday, except for some campuses, after classes were canceled most of the week due to the severe ice storm. Austin ISD said in a press release that most campuses will return to their regular schedule on...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Crews search for missing person in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A person went missing in Lady Bird Lake early Sunday morning and crews are working to find them. Around 2:18 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on East Avenue near the I-35 bridge. A person reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The bystander was treated for hypothermia.
AUSTIN, TX
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy