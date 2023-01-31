This past fall, as attacks on reproductive rights continued in certain states and at the federal level, Barnard College took action by announcing plans to offer abortion pills on campus in 2023, following the lead of California and Massachusetts. “Barnard applies a reproductive justice and gender-affirming framework to all of its student health and well-being services, and particularly to reproductive health care,” Marina Catallozzi, Barnard’s chief health officer, and Leslie Grinage, dean of the college, said in a joint statement. “In the post-Roe context, we are bolstering these services.” Though the move was positioned as a direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022, it turns out a group of students at the New York City-based private women’s college has been putting pressure on the institution—an affiliate of Columbia University—for years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO