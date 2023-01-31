Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Ohio mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
Brittany Fenstermaker is a mom of four. Before starting her at-home bakery, she said she loved baking as a hobby.
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
Annual Super Refund Saturday returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A partnership between a bank and a coalition is coming to Dayton to help with filing their taxes and learning about tax credits. KeyBank and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition are holding a tax return preparation event on Saturday, February 4. Eligible taxpayers will be able to have their taxes […]
K-9 Officer Seara Burton posthumously honored in Wayne County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Richmond and Wayne County (Ind.) community first came together in support of fallen Officer Seara Burton the evening of the traffic stop in Richmond on Aug. 10, 2022. Recently, the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce came together and posthumously awarded Burton with the “Emergency Professional of the Year” award. […]
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
Springfield Police respond to overnight shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police responded to a neighborhood in Springfield overnight on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came into authorities at 2:22 a.m. to respond to the 300 block of West Liberty Street in Springfield for a reported shooting. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Springfield […]
Middletown shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died and one person is injured following an overnight shooting in Middletown. The Middletown Division of Police released a social media post saying Middletown police and fire responded to the 700 block of Fifteenth Avenue in Middletown around 3:30 a.m. Authorities were called to a report of two […]
Oakwood clinches share of 2nd-straight SWBL East title
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood boys basketball team pulled off a narrow 45-44 victory over Bellbrook on Friday, giving the Lumberjacks at least a share of the SWBL East title for second consecutive season.
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
Moraine Police close lane on I-75 NB after multi-vehicle crash
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to an busy interstate in Moraine Saturday morning. According to Moraine Police, authorities received a call to respond to I-75 northbound near Dryden Road in Moraine at 11:43 a.m. When Moraine police and fire arrived on scene, they determined three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Moraine […]
Troy snaps Tipp’s 16-game win streak for 1st in MVL
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy knocked off Tippecanoe 46-39 in boys hoops on Friday night, snapping the Red Devils’ 16-game winning streak and moving the Trojans into sole control of first place in the Miami Division of the MVL.
Comments / 0