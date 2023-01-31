Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James closes in on NBA record, Lakers lose to Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS --LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers' 131-126 loss toNew Orleanson Saturday night that ended the Pelicans' losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists as he continued...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Would a Kyrie Irving deal give Lakers a lift? LeBron James answers, 'duh'
NEW ORLEANS -- With the trade deadline just five days away and Kyrie Irving having already informed the Brooklyn Nets he wants out, LeBron James was asked if Irving -- whom he teamed up with for three NBA Finals appearances and a championship with theCleveland Cavaliers-- is the type of player who can stamp theLos Angeles Lakers'title chances.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers tickets surge amid LeBron James' scoring record quest
LeBron James'quest to break the all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) has been the hottest storyline as of late. With James just 63 points away from the No.1 spot, fans are eager to see the 38-year-old star attempt to break the 38-year-old record in person. Unsurprisingly,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James' 'greatness' has him on cusp of NBA scoring mark
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA's all-time scoring mark while wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, but a significant part of that total came from the 14,211 points he tallied while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James will pass Abdul-Jabbar's record donned in purple and gold, too, but he also scored 23,119 points with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 7,919 points with the Miami Heat.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James live all-time scoring tracker
LeBron James is getting incredibly close to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers star is 36 points behind the former Lakers star. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20-year career with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. He became the league's points champion in 1984.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Clippers join trade talks for Nets' Kyrie Irving
The LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns,among others, have been engaging with the Nets since Irving's trade demand Friday, sources said. And now the Clippers -- who have been in the trade market for a point guard -- are looking into a possible deal too, sources said.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pelicans put end to 10-game skid with 'gutsy win' over Lakers
NEW ORLEANS -- Trey Murphy III hadn't heard a certain song in quite some time. After every home victory, the New Orleans Pelicans play "Wipe Me Down" by Boosie as players and fans exit the building. With the team on a 10-game losing streak however, things had been quiet for some time in the Smoothie King Center.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles visits Brooklyn after Thomas' 44-point game
Los Angeles Clippers (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Cameron Thomas scored 44 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 125-123 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Nets have gone 16-8 in home games....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Kyrie Irving asks Nets for trade ahead of deadline
After failing to negotiate terms on a long-term contract extension with the organization, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has issued a trade request, sources told ESPN on Friday. Irving, who will become a free agent this summer, wants out ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. TheLos Angeles LakersandPhoenix Sunsare already...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT
NEW YORK -- - Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night. After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115. "I wish...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in home games. The Stars are 24-5-4 when scoring...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Young stars making a statement at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
LAS VEGAS -- The Pro Bowl is an annual celebration of the NFL's finest players, most of them well-established veterans with many years of pro experience. And then there is Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets rookie cornerback stormed onto the scene this season, announcing his entry into the league...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers extend new addition Miguel Rojas through 2024 season
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season. The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions.
