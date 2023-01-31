The LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns,among others, have been engaging with the Nets since Irving's trade demand Friday, sources said. And now the Clippers -- who have been in the trade market for a point guard -- are looking into a possible deal too, sources said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO