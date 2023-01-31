ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KENS 5

Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer for Mike McCarthy’s offense

DALLAS — With 12 wins and a playoff victory, the 2022 season was ultimately a good year for the Dallas Cowboys, but they came up short in the divisional round of the playoffs once again. Part of that failure fell on the offense, which couldn’t scrape together enough points to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Football rivalry brings together identical twins

PHOENIX — The computer clicks on and Zoom opens up. The faces of twin brothers appear in the window; one of them is wearing a red jersey with the number 87 on it. The other is wearing a green sweatshirt. The two aren't shy about why they're there and start teasing each other. The interview is ready to begin.
KANSAS STATE

